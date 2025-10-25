X!

Photos: Two new Tallinn exhibitions explore architecture as an art form

News
The exhibition
Open gallery
32 photos
News

On Friday, two new exhibitions opened at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn. Both focus on architecture as an art form.

"Into the Droame" is the first solo exhibition by British-German architect and artist Pascal Bronner. It focuses on Bronner's internationally acclaimed architectural drawings, which depict parallel worlds where the author's various characters and the narratives surrounding them, all meet. 

Bronner coined the English word "droame" to describe a state or space where dreaming, wandering, and a sense of home meet. He refers to that specific state or space in the human mind as the one in which creativity is born. It can also be the moment when a person begins to engage in creativity, switching off everyday activities in their mind at the same time.

The second new exhibition, "When I'm not thinking about houses...," reveals a side of Estonian architects' work that goes beyond everyday design.

It features works by Johann Wilhelm Krause, Herbert Johanson, Aleksander Wladowsky, Edgar Johan Kuusik, Karl Burman, Valve Pormeister, Erika Nõva, Sille Pihlak, Loreida Hein, Ott Kadarik, Vilen Künnapu, Leonhard Lapin, Andres Alver, Ivi-Els Schneider and many others.

Both exhibitions are curated by Grete Tiigiste.

"When I'm not Thinking about Building Houses..." will remain open until the end of January 2026. " Into the Droame " will be on display until November 30. 

More information about both exhibitions is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

'Everything on the farm is digital': Estonia helps Moldovan farmers cut out paperwork

14:37

Court sentences Leedo and former SLK executives to serve actual prison time

13:40

Photos: Two new Tallinn exhibitions explore architecture as an art form

12:59

Tallinn bar steps up security to combat increase in drink spiking

12:00

Estonian musicians get standing ovation for Arvo Pärt concert at Carnegie Hall

11:03

Defense expert: US sanctions could mean things end badly for Russia

10:11

Estonian teachers get crash course in drone education

09:20

Estonian F1 driver Paul Aron posts career best in Mexico GP free practice

08:30

Agreements reached on education and culture as Tartu coalition talks continue

07:43

Clocks in Estonia go back an hour this Sunday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.10

Russia may have used Estonia wreck for training, says German media

23.10

Estonia wants its tiny but mighty language on Duolingo

24.10

Three minors suspected of Raasiku murder remanded in custody for 2 months

12:59

Tallinn bar steps up security to combat increase in drink spiking

23.10

'Small' Saatse Boot detour around Russian territory complete

23.10

Estonian children's history textbook crowned Europe's best

21.10

Some Estonian names centuries older than expected

23.10

Allied forces adapting to Estonian terrain in Bold Panzer training exercises

07:43

Clocks in Estonia go back an hour this Sunday

23.10

Estonia to procure South Korean Chunmoo rocket launchers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo