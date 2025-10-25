Photos: Two new Tallinn exhibitions explore architecture as an art form

On Friday, two new exhibitions opened at the Estonian Museum of Architecture in Tallinn. Both focus on architecture as an art form.

"Into the Droame" is the first solo exhibition by British-German architect and artist Pascal Bronner. It focuses on Bronner's internationally acclaimed architectural drawings, which depict parallel worlds where the author's various characters and the narratives surrounding them, all meet.

Bronner coined the English word "droame" to describe a state or space where dreaming, wandering, and a sense of home meet. He refers to that specific state or space in the human mind as the one in which creativity is born. It can also be the moment when a person begins to engage in creativity, switching off everyday activities in their mind at the same time.

The second new exhibition, "When I'm not thinking about houses...," reveals a side of Estonian architects' work that goes beyond everyday design.

It features works by Johann Wilhelm Krause, Herbert Johanson, Aleksander Wladowsky, Edgar Johan Kuusik, Karl Burman, Valve Pormeister, Erika Nõva, Sille Pihlak, Loreida Hein, Ott Kadarik, Vilen Künnapu, Leonhard Lapin, Andres Alver, Ivi-Els Schneider and many others.

Both exhibitions are curated by Grete Tiigiste.

"When I'm not Thinking about Building Houses..." will remain open until the end of January 2026. " Into the Droame " will be on display until November 30.

