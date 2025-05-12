X!

This year's Museum Night theme is 'Books in the Night'

Museum Night 2024 in the Kiek in de Kök.
Museum Night 2024 in the Kiek in de Kök. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Saturday, May 17, the XVI International Museum Night will take place in Estonia.

Nearly 200 museums and memory institutions across Estonia have already registered to take part in this year's program. Special programs can be explored at muuseumioo.muuseum.ee.

In addition to the free special Museum Night buses, visitors will also be able to explore a wide range of museums, galleries, churches, manors, libraries and more across Estonia during the late evening hours.

The official Museum Night program begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 11 p.m., but some places will stay open later. For example, the Estonian Bicycle Museum in Väätsa will remain open until 1 a.m.

This year's most colorful program invites visitors to discover Ida-Viru County, including the city of Narva. In Narva, the MotoNurk Motorcycle Museum will host an exclusive vintage and handicraft fair, a classic vehicle parade and exhibition and a tour of the legendary Kreenholm Manufacturing Company grounds.

A wall mural created especially for Museum Night will also be unveiled, offering a glimpse into Narva residents' vision of their city's future. For the first time, the Narva Art Residency (NART) will also be part of the Museum Night program. Kreenholm will also be the final stop of the five-day alternative pilgrimage organized by the Stalker Theme Park, which follows in the footsteps of the cult film Stalker across filming locations, post-industrial zones and forgotten places in three counties, starting in Tallinn and ending in Narva.

One of the most delightful events in Jõgeva County will take place at the Palamuse Museum, where excerpts from "Kevade" ("Spring") will be read aloud in Estonian as well as in all 15 languages into which the book has been translated.

To celebrate the Year of the Estonian Book, literary tours will be held at the Museum of Estonian Architecture and the Tallinn Museum of Estonian Peoples. Music lovers will enjoy the alternative concerts on the outdoor stage of EKKM, which have practically become a brand of their own. Meanwhile, in Setomaa, the Värska Museum will host the only album release concert by Nedsaja Küla Bänd.

For those who prefer a quiet moment in nature, the Suur Munamägi tower will offer sunset book readings, while RMK-organized hikes will take visitors from museum to museum.

During Museum Night, admission to participating museums is just €1 and many museums and memory institutions will open their doors completely free of charge.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

