Museum Night attracts over 66,000 visitors

Opening of the mural MotoNurk at the Narva Museum.
Opening of the mural MotoNurk at the Narva Museum. Source: Juri Všivtsev
The 16th edition of Estonia's annual "Museum Night" took place last Friday. Inspired by Estonia's Year of the Book, under the slogan "Books in the Night," this year's event attracted more than 66,000 visitors to over 220 institutions across Estonia.

"Over the years, Museum Night has coincided with other great events. This year, one of the highlights was undoubtedly Tommy Cash's participation in Eurovision, and we were delighted to see that Eurovision was cleverly integrated into the museums' programs," said Anu Viltrop, head of the Estonian Museum Association.

"Once again, we were delighted that exciting programs continued to be organized all over Estonia," she added.

Viltrop singled out "Narva MotoNurk," a museum of classic motorcycles, which unveiled a mural especially created for this year's Museum Night. The work depicts Narva residents' dreams for the future of their city.

"Thanks to their activities, their program brought together a very diverse audience not only inside the museum but also in the urban space," Viltrop said.

While attendance was still high, the numbers were down compared to last year when the Museum Night attracted more than 71,000 visitors.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Michael Cole

