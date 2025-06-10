X!

The Museum Card 27% more expensive after just two years

News
A Museum Card gift card.
A Museum Card gift card. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Museum Card will soon see a €10 price increase, meaning the cost has risen by a quarter compared with when it was first introduced two years ago. The hike is being driven by more expensive museum ticket prices and a value-added tax rate increase that takes effect in July.

Estonians have been able to purchase the Museum Card for two years. Initially, the card cost €59; it currently costs €65. Starting July 1 this year, the price will rise to €75, marking an increase of nearly 27 percent.

According to Anu Viltrop, director of the Museum Card program, the card's price is directly tied to museum ticket prices. Viltrop explained that since the second quarter of 2023, ticket prices have gone up by about 20 percent, and a 2-percent hike in the value-added tax will be added in July. "The price increase helps ensure that museums continue receiving appropriate payouts from the Museum Card," Viltrop noted.

Viltrop said that revenue from Museum Card sales is distributed among participating museums based on a formula that considers the total sales revenue of the card, the proportion of visits to each museum during a given period, the full ticket price of each museum and the weighted average ticket price across all participating venues.

She added that the Museum Card program has aimed to keep the reimbursement to museums at around 50 percent of a full-price ticket.

Kadi Polli, director of the KUMU Art Museum, said the price hike is justified. "Individual museum tickets are inevitably more expensive, so even with the price increase, the card remains an affordable and convenient option for visitors," Polli said.

Rita Valge, director of the Estonian Road Museum, noted that while the price increase could potentially discourage some people from purchasing the card, it is still reasonable from the museums' perspective.

"For museums that receive a high number of visits through the Museum Card, the price increase offers some assurance that their own revenue won't drop significantly," Valge said. "Otherwise, joining the Museum Card program might actually become disadvantageous for some museums," she added.

According to Viltrop, the Museum Card currently has about 20,000 users. "We're especially pleased to see that the share of people renewing their cards has grown rapidly — this shows that the card has been embraced and is meeting users' needs," she said.

Viltrop said that Estonians have welcomed the Museum Card and use it an average of 10 to 13 times per year. Leaders at both the KUMU Art Museum and the Estonian Road Museum confirmed that many of their visitors come with the card. Polli noted that a large share of local visitors to KUMU use the Museum Card.

Polli said that while the card does have a positive impact on visitor numbers, it doesn't bring significant financial benefit to museums. "Museums actually lose money on each visitor who uses the Museum Card, since we don't receive the full ticket price from them," she explained. "The card primarily provides value by making museums more accessible to people," Polli added.

The Museum Card offers unlimited entry for a year to more than 130 museums across Estonia. Viltrop noted that new participants this year include the Energy Discovery Center and Planetarium, the Padise Monastery Visitor Center, the Tartu Art House and the Nõmme Museum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:05

The Museum Card 27% more expensive after just two years

14:04

Prosecutor general: Bringing prisoners to Estonia extra workload for prosecution

13:49

Tallinn's Russian Theater name change confirmed, 15-percent cuts to follow

13:29

Pärnu's historic Rüütli courthouse to close amid cutbacks

13:10

Gallery: Palestinian foreign minister visits Estonia

13:06

Mark Lajal through to Libema Open main draw in Netherlands

12:56

Millions of small animals in Estonia killed by free-roaming cats each year

12:28

Prisons official: Rental scheme will help build a stronger Estonian state

11:59

Bank of Estonia forecast: Growth with difficulties

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:01

Estonia puts up strong fight against Erling Haaland's Norway in 1–0 home loss

09:17

Gallery: US star Justin Timberlake defies the rain to wow Estonian crowd

09.06

Watch: Wild boar 'kindergarten' captured by Estonian trail camera

06.06

Damaged Tu-95 aircraft were used by Russia to bomb Ukraine, says EDF colonel

09.06

Minister: Tartu Prison to house rapists, domestic violence offenders and embezzlers

09.06

E-scooter safety concerns grow in Estonia amid age and license rule debates

11:27

Study: More and more people cannot afford to buy a home in Tallinn

09.06

Former United Left Party expels hundreds of members and adopts new name

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo