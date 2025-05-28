Tallinn's Great Guild Hall exhibition explores the Hanseatic League's wealth

An exhibition exploring the lives of merchants in the Hanseatic League shows how the trading network built its vast wealth and made the region wealthy.

The Hanseatic League (1350-1860 approx.) was an alliance of predominantly German-speaking trading cities, whose trading stations spanned northern Europe from London to Novgorod. It was a vast network built on the business relationships of enterprising merchants.

This continent-wide web of commerce brought Lisbon's salt, Valencia's lustreware, Flemish textiles and the luxurious furs of Novgorod to Estonian shores – along with wax, silver and countless other goods.

Trade brought wealth to individual merchants and entire cities; with riches came power and prestige for the entire Hanseatic League.

In our towns, remarkable private and public buildings took shape, as a shared material culture and way of life spread throughout the Hanseatic world.

"It is no exaggeration to say that much of Tallinn's present-day stature is owed to its medieval past, whose rich legacy is evident both in the city's streets and in its museums. Due to Livonia's strategic location between resource-rich Russia and the economically developed West, trade flourished in its major centres. Tallinn, Tartu and Riga rose to the ranks of the most significant Hanseatic trading hubs," the Estonian History Museum says.

The figure of the merchant is at the heart of the exhibition. By following his journey, visitors gain insight into the Hanseatic system and how wealth and culture reached these lands during the Middle Ages.

The exhibition presents objects that reflect this prosperity, previously unseen archaeological finds, and rare artefacts from Hamburg and Riga.

It is fitting that the exhibition is held at the Great Guild Hall, the historic seat of Tallinn's merchants, itself a silent witness to Hanseatic grandeur and a gem of Northern Europe's commercial architecture.

"The Glory of the Hanseatic League: How Wealth Was Made in the Middle Ages" is open until January 10, 2027 at the Great Guild Hall (Suurgildi hoone) at Pikk tänav 17.

