Hansa Fair to bring medieval atmosphere to Tartu this weekend

Tartu's Hansa Fair.
Tartu's Hansa Fair. Source: Lauri Kulpsoo
This weekend (July 12 – 13) the center of Tartu will be transformed into a lively Hanseatic town, where crafts, local food, culture and history all join together. Tartu's Hansa Fair is not just a place to shop, but provides a complete experience bringing together hundreds of artisans, goods and a wide range of cultural events.

During the fair, unique handicrafts from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania will all be on offer, as will a  variety of Baltic foods, with specialist craftspeople also on hand to showcase their skills.

Tartu Hansa Fair also features entertainment and activities throughout the city center, including Vabaduse puiestee, Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats), Küüni tänav, Kaubahoov park the Emajõgi riverside area, the Market Hall and around the Avatar market.

Over the course of the weekend, the streets will be filled with music and art, creating a medieval atmosphere and activities for all the family.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

