Tartu's traditional autumn fair 'Maarjalaat' takes place this Saturday

Tartu's autumn 'Maarjalaat' fair.
Tartu's autumn 'Maarjalaat' fair. Source: Kaido Muttik
This Saturday, Tartu's traditional autumn fair "Maarjalaat" takes place with a wide range of handicrafts, local food and fresh produce on sale in the city center.

While it may feel like summer is only just beginning, this Saturday (September 13) Tartu marks the official start of autumn. The "Maarjalaat" fair will bring traders from across Estonian to Tartu to sell food, handicafts and much more.

The market will span a large area in the city center, stretching from Tartu's open air market (Avaturg) to Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats) and Küüni tänav along the Emajõgi River.

The fair is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m on Saturday, September 13.

More information is available here and here (in Estonian).

---

Editor: Michael Cole

