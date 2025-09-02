Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

Tartu County invites amateurs and professionals alike to compete for the region's tastiest and most creative apple cake at the annual Maarja Fair in Tartu on September 13.

Estonia's 2025 Culinary Region Tartu County is hosting an apple cake championship at the annual Maarja Fair, where winners will be chosen in two categories — amateurs and professionals — and visitors can vote for their favorite as well.

Kristiina Tammets, director of the Tartu County Development Association (TAS), said the contest celebrates apples as a symbol of home, love and local culinary tradition.

"The apple cake championship also highlights cooking and baking, creativity and experimentation — encouraging people to combine modern and traditional flavors," Tammets added.

All cakes must be made from 100 percent locally sourced apples and baked within 24 hours of the contest. Participants must register by September 11 and bring their cakes to Town Hall Square by 11 a.m. on September 13.

Visitors can taste and vote on their favorites from 12:30-2:30 p.m., or while supplies last, with winners announced around 3 p.m. A jury will judge entries on taste, appearance, story and use of local ingredients.

The apple cake competition is part of the broader Tartu County Culinary Region 2025 program promoting local food and culinary heritage.

For tips on making apple cake, the Ülenurme Fall Fair at the Estonian Agricultural Museum this Saturday will feature demonstrations by pastry chef Merle Jakobson (Merlette), along with a popular apple variety exhibition and other seasonal activities.

Click here for more info about the Tartu County Culinary Region 2025 program.

