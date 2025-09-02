X!

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

News
In Estonia, apples are synonymous with the arrival of fall. Photo is illustrative.
In Estonia, apples are synonymous with the arrival of fall. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Tartu County invites amateurs and professionals alike to compete for the region's tastiest and most creative apple cake at the annual Maarja Fair in Tartu on September 13.

Estonia's 2025 Culinary Region Tartu County is hosting an apple cake championship at the annual Maarja Fair, where winners will be chosen in two categories — amateurs and professionals — and visitors can vote for their favorite as well.

Kristiina Tammets, director of the Tartu County Development Association (TAS), said the contest celebrates apples as a symbol of home, love and local culinary tradition.

"The apple cake championship also highlights cooking and baking, creativity and experimentation — encouraging people to combine modern and traditional flavors," Tammets added.

All cakes must be made from 100 percent locally sourced apples and baked within 24 hours of the contest. Participants must register by September 11 and bring their cakes to Town Hall Square by 11 a.m. on September 13.

Visitors can taste and vote on their favorites from 12:30-2:30 p.m., or while supplies last, with winners announced around 3 p.m. A jury will judge entries on taste, appearance, story and use of local ingredients.

The apple cake competition is part of the broader Tartu County Culinary Region 2025 program promoting local food and culinary heritage.

For tips on making apple cake, the Ülenurme Fall Fair at the Estonian Agricultural Museum this Saturday will feature demonstrations by pastry chef Merle Jakobson (Merlette), along with a popular apple variety exhibition and other seasonal activities.

Click here for more info about the Tartu County Culinary Region 2025 program.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo