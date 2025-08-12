Pop-up restaurants open for 175km Peipsi Food Street festival this weekend

This weekend, 40 pop-up restaurants and cafés are set to welcome guests in unique locations along the 175km stretch from Varsknarva in north east Estonia to Setomaa in the south. A map of all the participating establishments, including their menus can be found in this article.

The Peipsi Food Street 175 km festival takes place on Saturday, August 16 and Sunday, August 17, with locals offering traditional and innovative dishes made from locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to the restaurants and cafés, there will also be plenty of cultural events, exhibitions to enjoy, as well as locally-produced handicrafts, foods and drinks to enjoy along the route.

The Peipsi region is known for its diverse agriculture, fishing, and forestry, so visitors can expect to find a range of fresh and delicious ingredients on their plates. In addition to classic dishes, the festival also offers new and creative takes on local cuisine.

With so many different homes and restaurants participating in the festival, visitors will have a wide variety of options to choose from. Whether you prefer the cozy and intimate atmosphere of a home-based meal or the more formal setting of a restaurant, there's something for everyone.

The festival provides an opportunity for visitors to learn about the history and culture of the region, as well as to interact with locals and gain a deeper understanding of their way of life.

The pop-up restaurants are open on August 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then again on August 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A Google map containing links to all the participating cafés and restaurant, along with their menus and other activities is available here.

More information about the festival is available (in Estonian) here.

Peipsi Food Street. Source: Ülle Jukk

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!