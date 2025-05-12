X!

Locals to open home cafés this Saturday as Tartu celebrates Karlova Days

Karlova Home Cafe Day in 2022.
Karlova Home Cafe Day in 2022. Source: Evelin Lumi
This weekend, the streets of Tartu's Karlova district will come alive with a packed schedule of community-driven events. On Saturday, locals throughout Karlova will turn their houses and gardens into home cafés for one day only to welcome guests.

This year's Karlova Days kicks off on Thursday, May 16 with a gardening and mobility day. Friday is a day to celebrate literature, followed by a cinema evening where Latvian Oscar-winning animation "Flow" will be shown.

On Saturday, May 18, locals will set up home cafés, inviting guests into their gardens and homes to join them for all kinds of homemade cakes and snacks.

During last year's Karlova Days, more than 50 different home cafés opened all over the district. This year promises to offer something similar, with plenty of options for everyone. Though it is probably impossible to enjoy a coffee or cake at all of the home cafés, there is certainly no harm in trying.

While the 2025 program is still being finalized, among the expected highlights is the "Ukraina Heaks Café," where a selection of Estonian and Ukrainian-inspired foods and drinks will be available. All proceeds raised will go to support those fighting on the frontline in Ukraine.

With May 17 also the day Eurovision takes place, the "Punase Kassi (Red Cat) Café" is offering a special "Espresso Macchiato" cake in honor of Estonia's entrant Tommy Cash. The café will also be serving spicy pumpkin soup, old school potato salad and plenty more besides.

There are also several home cafés specializing in vegan foods this year. One is "Karlova Kartul (Karlova Potato) Café," where all profits raised will go to animal charity "Loomus."

And for those who are both vegan and love Eurovision, there's "Väike Tähesadu," which offers cinnamon rolls swirled in tribute to Ivo Linna and created in anticipation of the tears shed for Tommy Cash at the evening's contest in Basel.

More information about the events taking place during Karlova Days is available here (in Estonian).

---

Editor: Michael Cole

