X!

Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

News
Home Cafe.
Home Cafe. Source: Ülejõe Päevad Facebook
News

On Saturday (September 6), locals throughout Tartu's Ülejõe will turn their gardens into home cafés to welcome guests for one day only.

This weekend, Tartu's Ülejõe district is the place to be, with the packed culture program getting underway on Saturday, September 5.

At 5 p.m., there will be a creative writing workshop at Lodjakoda with a focus on how to write about urban nature. There is also a free cultural history tour of the district starting at the Janssen and Koidula memorial square at the same time (in Estonian).

On Sunday, September 6, residents of Ülejõe will be serving cakes, pastries and other homemade delicacies as 18 home cafés open throughout the district from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A new exhibition by artist Silja Truus will also be open from 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Mikrogalerii.

More information about the events taking place during Ülejõe Days is available here (in Estonian).

A map of all the home cafés open on Saturday in Ülejõe can be seen by following the link here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Voting opens for Tallinn's 2025 participatory budget

19:52

Government prioritizes salary increases in budget talks

19:37

Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

19:28

Riigikogu committee: Most of Estonia's €800 million budget gain not new

19:05

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

18:50

New road markings to be added to improve safety on Tartu's Kroonuaia tänav

18:24

Gallery: Tallinn art museum decodes flower power in 17th century art

17:52

Estonian women's curling team just miss out on World Cup stage progress

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo