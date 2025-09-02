Residents of Tartu's Ülejõe district to open home cafés this Saturday

On Saturday (September 6), locals throughout Tartu's Ülejõe will turn their gardens into home cafés to welcome guests for one day only.

This weekend, Tartu's Ülejõe district is the place to be, with the packed culture program getting underway on Saturday, September 5.

At 5 p.m., there will be a creative writing workshop at Lodjakoda with a focus on how to write about urban nature. There is also a free cultural history tour of the district starting at the Janssen and Koidula memorial square at the same time (in Estonian).

On Sunday, September 6, residents of Ülejõe will be serving cakes, pastries and other homemade delicacies as 18 home cafés open throughout the district from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A new exhibition by artist Silja Truus will also be open from 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Mikrogalerii.

More information about the events taking place during Ülejõe Days is available here (in Estonian).

A map of all the home cafés open on Saturday in Ülejõe can be seen by following the link here.

