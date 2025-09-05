X!

New sculpture exhibition 'Sugar River' opens at Tartu's Mikrogallerii

Silja Truus.
Silja Truus. Source: Press materials
This Saturday (September 6), artist Silja Truus' new exhibition "Suhkrujõgi" ("Sugar River") opens at Tartu's Mikrogalerii.

"All bodies that have lived on Earth, from our earliest ancestors to the creatures of today, are connected to each other. One body gives birth to another, one is eaten by another and becomes part of it. For a brief moment, we stand at the end of this long, unbroken line, and already new beings are coming and taking our place," said Silja Truus of her new exhibition.

The sculptures on display at the exhibition are made of sugar. "Sugar is not only biodegradable, but also a physiological material; most bodies use it for energy. Sugar changes its form and state, and eventually it is eaten by someone. Just like all bodies," Truus explained.

According to Truus, the body is our primary and most certain reality through which we perceive the world.

"Bodies have always carried and held pain, fear, and sadness. But did our ancestors also feel fear squeezing their chests and sadness rising in their throats, or were their bodies different? What about a crab or a crow?"

"Sugar River" will be the last exhibition in the garage box belonging to the Mikrogallerii. After that, the premises will be demolished to make room for a new two-story mini-house.

"It is symbolic that the garage box where the Mikrogalerii began is hosting Silja Truus' sugar sculptures just before it is demolished. These works are ephemeral, but at the same time they speak of permanence. This also reflects our own movement towards a new stage," said Mikrogalerii founders Kaili Kask and Raul Oreškin.

Silja Truus' exhibition "Suhkrujõgi" ("Sugar River") can be visited at Tartu's Mikrogalerii on September 6, 7, 13, and 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is available (in Estonian) here.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

