Off-beat youth festival 'KUS?' to take place in Tartu this weekend

The "KUS?" ("WHERE?") festival takes place in Tartu this weekend. Source: Tartu 2024
This weekend (August 29-31), the final festival of the summer will take place in Tartu. The "Kus?" ("Where?") festival is organized by young people in the city, and aims to provide a space for honesty, experimentation and the chance to discuss issues they feel need to be addressed.

The "KUS?" ("WHERE?") festival is a 3-day event put together based on the dreams of young people themselves, the likes of which has never been seen before in southern Estonia. The goal of the festival is to give young people a space where they can be honest, experiment, and draw attention to issues that need to be addressed, such as equality and attitudes towards young people.

The event includes music, sports, art, food, and much more. It is a place where young people can shine and truly connect with each other.

The event is part of the Tartu 2024 Extended program.

Valge Tüdruk. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

More information about the festival, including the full program, can be found here and here (in Estonian). ---

Editor: Michael Cole

Off-beat youth festival 'KUS?' to take place in Tartu this weekend

