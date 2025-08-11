Annela Laaneots: Tartu 2024 is far from over

In Estonia, it's not often that a quarter of the country works towards a common goal over the span of six years. Now, Tartu 2024 is leading heritage-focused cooperation among the European Capitals of Culture from nine different countries, writes Annela Laaneots , regional coordinator of the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 and ECoC Echo Estonia activities manager.

During the European Capital of Culture (ECoC) Tartu 2024 project, several election cycles were completed. Even though more than 30 local government leaders and dozens of liaison officers changed over the years, the agreed common goal was reached: to successfully carry out the largest ever cooperation project between Tartu and South Estonia – the European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024.

The European Capital of Culture region secured more than €4 million in additional funding, of which nearly €1.5 million came from international sources. The number of foreign tourists in South Estonia increased by 15 percent, and events in the main program were attended 1.3 million times – these are just a few examples of the impact Tartu 2024 had on the region. To present a summary report on the results of the Capital of Culture, a Culture Compass Forum will be held in September.

Largest cooperation project in South Estonia

The European Capital of Culture Tartu 2024 was the biggest joint international cultural event ever held in South Estonia. It's also worth noting that the event marked the largest cross-sectoral cooperation instance in the region. We set up a network-based system that enabled 20 municipalities to work towards a common goal. This shared objective guided their joint preparations and the implementation of the European Capital of Culture year throughout the region.

We agreed on a clear approach. Each year, we discussed annual plans with all municipalities, worked together with the heads of local governments and regularly met with our network of liaison officers to plan and coordinate activities together.

We jointly organized open calls for proposals to ensure that engaging cultural events reached every municipality. Through cooperation, trust, commitment to agreements and a long-term and patient outlook, South Estonia's municipalities truly became a team.

Tartu 2024. Source: Andrus Liivamae

The impact of the European Capital of Culture is not only reflected in statistics – even more important is its social and community impact. Culture is not just about performances and concerts; it is also the glue that binds society together and the soft power that helps people act in unison. Working together creates opportunities to address important community issues and bring shared aspirations to life.

A good example is the South Estonia Community Program, which featured more than 200 events – whether it was the world's first song festival in the Võro language or the newly rediscovered winter routes of the Emajõe Suursoo – and attracted nearly 87,000 participants.

The impact of the Capital of Culture is equally well illustrated by the Tartu World University program, where researchers and communities worked together to tackle issues important to local communities through 47 events. Participants considered the World University program valuable precisely because it gave them the opportunity to bring their wishes to life and because Tartu 2024 inspired more cooperation than would have happened otherwise.

Commitment to continued collaboration

The results of the South Estonian cultural survey show that cultural sector participants wish to maintain the networks that have been established between local and international partners and to further develop cooperation between cultural actors in Tartu and South Estonia.

Involvement in the preparations for the ECoC was enhanced by the fact that all major decisions were made jointly. Representatives from counties and municipalities participated in juries. The most important topics, which were outlined in a multi-year cooperation agreement and annual action plans, were discussed on a monthly basis.

European Capital of Culture events took place in every municipality in South Estonia. That's why in every call for proposals we checked that all counties and municipalities were represented – to ensure that exciting and memorable events occurred in each one.

Thanks to proactive cultural organizers, an unprecedented cultural program was created. The calls for proposals attracted fresh and bold ideas; the best of them were brought to life in line with the creative concept "Arts of Survival." Those who didn't come forward with ideas during the application rounds missed their chance – but that's how it goes: initiative has to be taken at the right time, otherwise nothing happens. The result was a rich and diverse program, as highlighted by respondents in the South Estonian cultural survey.

A shared goal, cooperation and collective achievements gave a strong boost to the development of the entire region. Culture stimulates entrepreneurship. Hundreds of businesses in South Estonia joined the hospitality network, offering accommodation, food and a warm welcome to visitors of the European Capital of Culture. It was all the more rewarding to see this recognized by a professional body: the Estonian Hotel and Restaurant Association awarded the Capital of Culture team with its annual prize.

Six years of experience show that we are capable of achieving great things together. What might be too much for one county to achieve alone becomes perfectly achievable when a quarter of Estonia joins forces. Tartu 2024 laid a solid foundation for future joint efforts, whether in cross-border cooperation within Europe or a development agreement for South Estonia. The experience of working together is there – now it's time to agree on the goals, structures and leaders once more.

The leadership shown in coordinating a quarter of the country for our Capital of Culture has caught the attention of other countries. There is plenty to talk about at conferences abroad, to which Tartu 2024 has received several invitations, including from Lithuania, Portugal and Poland, to name a few. We are already sharing our experience with the future Capitals of Culture anyway.

Leading nine countries

It is only logical that Tartu 2024 is now leading heritage-focused cooperation among the European Capitals of Culture from nine countries. Other countries also believe that what has been achieved must be preserved and used to support long-term regional development. What's needed now is an agreement on how to do this – how to safeguard the legacy of the European Capital of Culture, continue cooperation and wisely apply the values created to further regional growth. Since every country is different, each Capital of Culture will need to find a model for ongoing cooperation that fits its context. Under the leadership of Tartu 2024, all nine countries – ours included – are now beginning that work together.

---

