Tartu to mark Restoration of Independence Day with live music and speeches

Folk dancers in Tartu.
Folk dancers in Tartu. Source: Evelin Lumi
On Wednesday, August 20, Estonia celebrates the 34th anniversary of the restoration of its independence. In Tartu, the occasion will be marked with speeches, a special bell ringing ceremony, and a celebration of freedom.

The celebrations in Tartu to mark Estonia's Restoration of Independence Day begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday August 20, with a traditional ceremony at the War of Independence Memorial.

Speeches will be given by Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform), Tartu City Museum Director Risto Lehiste, ERR reporter and presenter Heleri All, and a representative of the Estonian Women Students' Society.

Music and dancing will be provided by the Tartu Wind Orchestra, the vocal chamber ensemble Vox pUNT, the Laulupesa singing studio, and the Estonian University of Life Sciences Folk Dance Ensemble Tarbatu.

The festivities will continue at 12:15 p.m. at Koidula and Jannsen Memorial Square with a freedom dance, where the ensemble Kargutajad, consisting of Rasmus Kadaja, Ott-Mait Põldsepp, and John Silver Mitt, will play music for an hour.

There will also be the opportunity to participate in different activities related to handicrafts with the Estonian National Museum (ERM) until 2 p.m.

The bells of Tartu Town Hall will also play a special selection of tunes throughout the day on August 20:

9.00 a.m. Hoia, Jumal, Eestit (Juhan Aavik) 
12.00 p.m. Ärkamise aeg (René Eespere) 
3 p.m. Ta lendab mesipuu poole (Peep Sarapik) 
6 p.m. Eestlane olen ja eestlaseks jään (Karl August Hermann / Alo Mattiisen) 
9 p.m. Mu isamaa on minu arm (Gustav Ernesaks) 

Editor: Michael Cole

