X!

Riigikogu's Tall Hermann Tower open to public on August 20

News
Estonia's blue, black and white flag was raised at Tall Hermann tower on July 3, 2025 to mark the start of the Song and Dance Festival..
Estonia's blue, black and white flag was raised at Tall Hermann tower on July 3, 2025 to mark the start of the Song and Dance Festival.. Source: Siim Lõvi / ERR
News

Tall Hermann Tower (Pikk Hermann) at Toompea will be open to visitors on Wednesday (August 20) to mark the 34th anniversary of Estonia's Restoration of Independence.

Free tours of the Tall Hermann Tower will take place every full and half hour between 11 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. starting from the Governor's Garden.

The tours offered on the Fienta ticketing platform are already full. However, on August 20, a limited number of free tickets will be distributed in the Governor's Garden on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tower is a historical building, and group sizes are limited.

Today, the most important of the Riigikogu's towers is Tall Hermann. The blue, black and white national flag flying from the tower, at 95 metres above sea level, is one of the main symbols of Estonia's independence.

Celebrations schedule 

Celebration of the restoration of Estonia's independence will begin at 11 a.m. with a memorial ceremony at the August 20 Memorial Stone at Toompea. Ants Veetõusme, President of the August 20 Club, will deliver a speech.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar will lay flowers at the memorial stone on behalf of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia). Prime Minister Kristen Michal will also attend the ceremony.

At noon, the August 20 Club will hold its traditional festive meeting in the White Hall of Toompea Castle. President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kristen Michal will deliver welcoming addresses. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the August 20 Club Alar Maarend will give a speech.

The August 20 Club, which was founded in 1994, unites the people who were elected to the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia in 1990, and voted for the Resolution to restore the independence of Estonia.

Thirty-four years ago, on 20 August 1991 at 11.03 p.m., the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution On the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favour.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:29

Riigikogu's Tall Hermann Tower open to public on August 20

13:01

Tanel Kiik: Why has the government lost the people's trust?

12:33

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

12:23

Revised data show Estonia's recession was smaller than initially expected

11:55

Expert: Estonia should axe bigger basic exemption instead of income tax hike

11:23

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane

10:58

Doctoral thesis: Young people expecting more personal benefits from conscription

10:53

Expert: NATO membership only serious security guarantee for Ukraine

09:52

Estonian PM: Ukraine's security guarantees must be a key issue in Washington

09:48

Estonia's home loans volume hits record in June

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

08:17

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

17.08

Concert organizer: Every artist has their quirks

17.08

Food company exec: We hope people understand the seriousness of the situation

17.08

Baltics, Nordics say 'Putin cannot be trusted' after Alaska summit

17.08

Foreign minister pays €10,000 to rent summer home from family of major businessman

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo