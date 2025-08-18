Riigikogu's Tall Hermann Tower open to public on August 20

Tall Hermann Tower (Pikk Hermann ) at Toompea will be open to visitors on Wednesday (August 20) to mark the 34th anniversary of Estonia's Restoration of Independence.

Free tours of the Tall Hermann Tower will take place every full and half hour between 11 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. starting from the Governor's Garden.

The tours offered on the Fienta ticketing platform are already full. However, on August 20, a limited number of free tickets will be distributed in the Governor's Garden on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tower is a historical building, and group sizes are limited.

Today, the most important of the Riigikogu's towers is Tall Hermann. The blue, black and white national flag flying from the tower, at 95 metres above sea level, is one of the main symbols of Estonia's independence.

Celebrations schedule

Celebration of the restoration of Estonia's independence will begin at 11 a.m. with a memorial ceremony at the August 20 Memorial Stone at Toompea. Ants Veetõusme, President of the August 20 Club, will deliver a speech.

President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar will lay flowers at the memorial stone on behalf of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia). Prime Minister Kristen Michal will also attend the ceremony.

At noon, the August 20 Club will hold its traditional festive meeting in the White Hall of Toompea Castle. President of the Riigikogu Lauri Hussar and Prime Minister Kristen Michal will deliver welcoming addresses. Deputy Chairman of the Board of the August 20 Club Alar Maarend will give a speech.

The August 20 Club, which was founded in 1994, unites the people who were elected to the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia in 1990, and voted for the Resolution to restore the independence of Estonia.

Thirty-four years ago, on 20 August 1991 at 11.03 p.m., the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia adopted the Resolution On the National Independence of Estonia, with 69 votes in favour.

