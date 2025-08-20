Alar Karis: Estonia stands upon freedom, education and culture

Each and every one of us has the right to stand up for our opinions and beliefs, and if necessary, to gather and protest. But this must be done in a way which is considerate of others and follows the law. By explaining, not insulting. By arguing, and not fighting, President Alar Karis said in his speech given at the annual Rose Garden reception, marking the Restoration of Estonian Independence.

Dear people of Estonia!

This summer's warmth radiates from the Song and Dance Festival. Let us tend constantly to its flame and colors within us. They give us something to lean upon and share with others, even in bleaker times.

At the Song Festival, we saw the real Estonia. The Estonia where everyone can be both themselves and kin. That is the essence of our soul and being. Our commonality. Our phenotype. The freedom to be yourself and the freedom to be kin. The ability to choose, the ability to make your own choice.

We have searched for our own story and have searched for our success. In truth, we've carried them within ourselves this entire time. Estonia's story is a story of freedom. A story of prosperity that sprouts from education and culture; that stands upon education and culture.

The twentieth of August is one of the finest turns in the story of Estonia's freedom. As a people, we have reason to cherish it, to take joy in it, and to celebrate it today. To thank ourselves, as we have each made a unique contribution towards restoring Estonia's independence.

Can you recall the emotions of that time? By August of 1991, freedom was already rooted so deep within us that giving it up felt utterly impossible. We managed to stick together as a people and cooperatively foster our confidence. We now understand and experience the momentousness and impact of those events to a far broader extent. Whereas we focused first and foremost on Estonia in those days, our outlook is now more extensive and our responsibility greater.

Enn Põldroos, an artist who worked amidst those revolutionary developments and recently opened an exhibition right here in the Kumu Art Museum, has remarked that he needed Estonia to be free in order to be European. When, by a miracle, he ended up in the city of Florence during his youth, during the darkest times of Soviet occupation, his first realization was that he'd come to a place where he truly felt himself.

Indeed, 34 years ago today, we were able to return to a world where one is allowed to be, think, and speak in their own individual way. That world's strength derives from freedom, equal opportunities, and solidarity. From the protection of basic human rights.

Estonia's essence is written into our Constitution, which defends us from the limitation and over-regulation of freedoms. A nation that sets out to restrict its own rights does not strengthen its home but fragments it. Least of all is this fitting for Estonians, whose core beliefs are grounded in freedom.

Each of us has the right to stand up for our opinions and convictions and, if necessary, to gather and protest. However, it must be done in a law-abiding way that shows respect for others. Explaining, not insulting. Debating, not squabbling. Truly listening to one another, conversing with one another. Freedom comes with responsibility.

My dear people!

Freedom also means the freedom to belong. Not by force, but by free will, inner desire, and firm conviction. This tense period, the decisions left unjustified, the rise in the cost of living, and people's difficulties making ends meet have tested Estonian society's sense of belonging. People are left doubting whether and to what degree they are a part of the country.

Among them are also Estonians who have decided to seek belonging elsewhere. Over the course of my scientific career, I also both lived and worked abroad and can recommend a similar experience to all. Especially to the youth. It broadens your horizons.

Diana Dello, who once worked as a teacher, has said: "Abroad we become free from things that disturbed us in Estonia, we adapt to local conditions and focus on the opportunities and charms of a new life. But then a time may come when we have no one with whom to talk about the primeval valley of the Võhandu River, or Nora Maria from London, or something else important to us, which only others who have lived and live in Estonia understand, with whom we are bound by common interests and convictions."

Unfortunately, this understanding doesn't suffice for those who wish to return to their homeland. Conditions must be established for their return; they also need the readiness and support of those who live here now.

The world's happiest people live in countries that are cold and dark, but where there isn't a feeling of being left to feel lonely. In addition to many other factors, happiness means inclusion, being needed, being cared for, and caring for others. Fostering a sense of community support will certainly help to improve our own sense of belonging and thereby increase both certainty and happiness for individuals and communities alike.

Community is the source of feeling secure. How do we know and perceive one another, or do we at all? We have much to share, even if we're reluctant to acknowledge it. One person might have a long, sturdy ladder at home, another a working fruit press in their shed. Together, the chimney can be swept in spring and the apple deluge dealt with in autumn. Some can care for children; others play a tune. Some are trustworthy companions when foraging for mushrooms, others when attending a concert. Knowing people, recognizing people, looking out for one another.

Dear listeners!

Preserving our freedom requires constant care. We must be vigilant because freedom and values are under pressure around the entire world, and it is becoming democracy's central problem. To quote political scientist Kristi Raik: "The point of the democratic system is for us to be able to debate one another while unanimously believing that we're doing so in a framework which protects our fundamental rights and freedoms. If we no longer have a common understanding of whether freedoms are protected and what we mean by freedom itself, then democracy is in a difficult situation."

The world as a whole is in a difficult situation. Old conflicts have reignited again, numbering over fifty in various corners across the globe today. Earlier understandings and agreements are crumbling. Measures created to resolve the situations aren't working and the international atmosphere is thick with tension. Once again, brute force and totalitarianism are threatening to put values and shared beliefs on hold.

As a small nation, Estonia really has no choice but to defend our fundamental values, comprehend the nature of conflicts around the world, and cooperate with international organizations. We must speak to one another and know how to listen. If we want our concerns over nearby crises to be understood, then we must also understand what is happening in other parts of the globe. And we must grasp that the true goal of our diplomacy is to find solutions, not collect clicks.

Dear friends!

Freedom and democracy are kept alive by education and culture. Education doesn't only convey knowledge and abilities, but grants opportunities to make choices that in turn help us bring our dreams and desires to life. It stretches back to Estonia's national awakening; to a time of brass bands, singing and musical societies, and heritage collection. Each generation has received a better education than the one before it, even if it costs an entire fortune. Education has been the key to Estonia's success.

The way in which knowledge is acquired is evolving. This year, we will launch an artificial-intelligence education program and, step by step, AI will begin to assist teachers and students alike. AI will obviously transform the way we learn. It certainly won't happen overnight, but will be a constant process, and the tiny changes will coalesce to form something great and consequential. AI must cultivate our wisdom, not ignorance.

In addition to freedom, Estonians are a people of education, literature, theatre, and music. Statistics show that we are some of the most avid readers in Europe. We likewise have more than the average number of books in our homes. I hope that this Estonian Book Year will bring a further increase in both reading and readers. And that libraries, our main community centres, will remain open.

Krista Aru, a journalism historian and museologist who was a champion of Estonian cultural heritage, called libraries "the fifth power". "I can remember Pagari's village library well; I was a frequent visitor. I heard all kinds of stories there among the shelves… As a child, I borrowed lots of books and would read and flip through them there, but I could tell early on that the library was something akin to a centre," she reminisced.

Why do we as a nation read more than average and attend the theater and concerts so frequently? We wish to be an educated people. We have fine schools and have received a fine education. Much is rooted in school, extracurricular activities, and vocational education.

Education and culture are the foundation of our intellectual strength. Importance must be placed on the two as topics in social discussions and the national budget. There are certainly many people here in the Rose Garden today who can alter the situation.

My dear people!

We have many reasons to feel happy and satisfied with ourselves amidst the everyday hustle and bustle that sometimes grows so frenetic. We have done well on the whole.

Although there are some who wish to violently rob us of our peace of mind, we've handled the anxiety well. Let us strive to maintain that balance even when everything around us is swaying. We still possess our peace and our mind. We know that Estonia is a safe place to live for us and for our children.

The world knows our unicorns, and other countries wish to learn our e-governance. But in order to continue rising, I repeat again today: we must discover new gears in security, economy, and education, making everything even smarter.

My dear people.

Estonia's success is nothing predestined — we have built and preserved everything that can be seen around us with our own hands and minds. Our strength is not physical; we have relied on our intellect.

Altogether, this is the story of our freedom and success. Our strength, the source of our confidence. The story stands upon three pillars — freedom, education, and culture, holding us together as a people and a country. That is the real Estonia where one has the freedom to be both themselves and kin.

I wish you all a happy Day of the Restoration of Estonian Independence!

Long live Estonia!

