Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down by 2.2 percent in July

The producer price index of industrial output in Estonia fell by 2.2 percent on year to July this year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export. The index fell by 0.3 percent between June and July.

Commenting on the results, Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in the manufacture of food products had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices increased by 1.1 percent in manufacturing as a whole; prices in the manufacture of food products continued to rise and were up by 5.2 percent year on year."

Compared with July 2024, the producer price index was most affected by price falls in electricity production and in the manufacture of fuel oils, Šokman added.

Producer price of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between June and July the producer price index was mainly influenced again by price falls in electricity production, as well as in the manufacture of electronic products and food products, and also a rise in prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, and in the manufacture of industrial machinery and equipment.

Export price index

The export price index fell by 0.6 percent between June and July, Statistics Estonia reports. Prices fell the most with electricity, mining and quarrying, and paper and paper products. The biggest rises were seen in the prices of wood products, rubber and plastic products, and leather products and footwear. On year to July 2025, the export price index fell by 0.4 percent.

Import price index

The import price index fell by 0.3 percent between June and July 2025, with again the biggest falls seen in electricity, mining and quarrying, and agricultural products. Prices of clothing, petroleum products and non-metallic mineral products rose by the most between June and July. The import price index fell by 2.5 percent on year to July, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia collected the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

