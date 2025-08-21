X!

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down by 2.2 percent in July

News
Thuka Nordwood factory in Viru-Nigula. June 2025.
Thuka Nordwood factory in Viru-Nigula. June 2025. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The producer price index of industrial output in Estonia fell by
2.2 percent on year to July this year, state agency Statistics Estonia reports.

The producer price index of industrial output expresses changes in the producer prices of industrial goods manufactured in Estonia for the domestic market and for export. The index fell by 0.3 percent between June and July.

Commenting on the results, Eveli Šokman, team lead of producer price statistics at Statistics Estonia, said: "Higher prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products and in the manufacture of food products had the opposite effect on the index. Producer prices increased by 1.1 percent in manufacturing as a whole; prices in the manufacture of food products continued to rise and were up by 5.2 percent year on year."

Compared with July 2024, the producer price index was most affected by price falls in electricity production and in the manufacture of fuel oils, Šokman added.

Producer price of industrial output. Source: Statistics Estonia

Between June and July the producer price index was mainly influenced again by price falls in electricity production, as well as in the manufacture of electronic products and food products, and also a rise in prices in the manufacture of wood and wood products, and in the manufacture of industrial machinery and equipment.

Export price index

The export price index fell by 0.6 percent between June and July, Statistics Estonia reports. Prices fell the most with electricity, mining and quarrying, and paper and paper products. The biggest rises were seen in the prices of wood products, rubber and plastic products, and leather products and footwear. On year to July 2025, the export price index fell by 0.4 percent.

Import price index

The import price index fell by 0.3 percent between June and July 2025, with again the biggest falls seen in electricity, mining and quarrying, and agricultural products. Prices of clothing, petroleum products and non-metallic mineral products rose by the most between June and July. The import price index fell by 2.5 percent on year to July, the agency says.

Statistics Estonia collected the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed data from Statistics Estonia is available here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

16:37

Annela Anger-Kraavi: No trust or taking care of one's own in Estonia

16:00

Estonia bans butane imports from Russia and Belarus

15:45

New bill has not removed telecoms data gathering rules

15:40

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down by 2.2 percent in July

15:31

Government moves forward with €50 million defense industry parks

14:46

Efficiency council recommends FSA-Bank of Estonia merger

14:33

Tallinn to reduce investments in new budget strategy

14:01

Retailers report only modest rise in school supplies prices ahead of new term

13:56

Ministry will no longer determine Estonia's long-term logging volume

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:12

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

10:35

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

13:15

Overview: Russia's strategic influence activity in Estonia 2020–2025

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

19.08

Estonia's retirement age to rise to 65 years and 1 month for 2027

20.08

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo