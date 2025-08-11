Foreign trade growth slows in Q2

Estonia's foreign trade volume grew by 14 percent in the first quarter. In the second quarter, however, growth slowed, with exports and imports of goods rising 4 percent compared with the same period last year.

According to Statistics Estonia, in June, exports of goods rose 6 percent and imports 5 percent compared with the same month last year. At current prices, Estonia exported goods worth more than €1.4 billion and imported goods worth more than €1.7 billion.

The trade deficit in June was €304 million, which is €3 million less than during the same month last year.

"In the first half of the year, foreign trade in goods grew by 9 percent. At current prices, goods worth nearly €9.3 billion were exported and goods worth nearly €11.1 billion were imported," said Jane Leppmets, an analyst with Statistics Estonia's foreign trade team.

In the first half of the year, the most exported goods were electrical equipment, agricultural products and foodstuffs, as well as wood and wood products.

"The main imports were means of transport, agricultural products and foodstuffs and electrical equipment," Leppmets said.

The main export and import partners in the first half of the year were Finland, Latvia, Germany, Lithuania and Sweden.

According to the analyst, trade in goods grew by 14 percent in the first quarter of this year. In the second quarter, however, growth slowed. In the second quarter, exports and imports of goods were up 4 percent year on year.

The main exports in the second quarter were electrical equipment (15 percent of total exports), agricultural products and foodstuffs (13 percent), means of transport (11 percent) and wood and wood products (11 percent). The most imported goods were means of transport (15 percent of total imports), agricultural products and foodstuffs (13 percent) and electrical equipment (12 percent). The largest export destinations in the second quarter were Finland (15 percent of total exports) and Latvia (11 percent), while the main sources of imports were Germany, Finland and Latvia (each accounting for 11 percent of total imports).

Electrical equipment tops June exports

In June, Estonia's top exports were electrical equipment (16 percent of total exports), agricultural products and foodstuffs (12 percent) and means of transport (12 percent). Year on year, the largest increase was in exports of means of transport, up €29 million, or 21 percent, while exports of mineral products saw the largest decrease, down €20 million, or 16 percent.

"Compared with June last year, re-exports of goods grew by 8 percent this June, while exports of Estonian-origin goods rose by 5 percent. The share of Estonian-origin goods fell by 1 percentage point over the year, making up 64 percent of total exports in June," Leppmets said.

In June, the main export destinations were Finland (14 percent of total exports), Latvia (10 percent) and Sweden (10 percent). The largest exports to Finland and Sweden were electrical equipment, while the main goods sent to Latvia were means of transport. Over the year, the biggest growth in exports was to Singapore, up €52 million, mainly due to an increase in mineral product shipments. Exports to Latvia saw the largest decline, down €37 million, due to reduced shipments of mineral products.

In June, Estonia's top imports were means of transport (16 percent of total imports), agricultural products and foodstuffs (13 percent) and electrical equipment (13 percent). Compared with June 2024, the largest increase was in imports of means of transport, up €50 million, or 22 percent, while imports of mineral products saw the largest decline, down €92 million, or 44 percent.

The main import partners in June were Germany (11 percent of total imports), Finland (10 percent), Latvia (10 percent) and Lithuania (10 percent). The largest imports from Germany were means of transport; from Finland, mineral products; from Latvia, agricultural products and foodstuffs; and from Lithuania, mineral products.

