X!

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

News
The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, impounded by Estonian authorities in April.
The Kiwala, part of Russia's shadow fleet, impounded by Estonian authorities in April. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

United States President Donald Trump's new and threatened future secondary sanctions on Russian oil exports could significantly help to restrict Russia's shadow fleet operations in the Gulf of Finland, some experts say.

More than half of Russia's crude exports go via the Baltic Sea, generally via hundreds of tankers with often dubious documentation – though experts say this latter aspect is making them harder to detect and not really deterring the growth of the shadow fleet, which goes on.

A large share of Russian oil destined for China and India, who had been enjoying the benefits of getting cheap, albeit sanctioned Russian oil, via the Gulf of Finland.

Alan Vaht, board member of fuel station chain Terminal, said: "Russia has three major export channels. One is via the Baltic Sea, which makes up about 60 percent of total export volume. Less than 40 percent comes via the Black Sea, and some via the Sea of Japan."

The ports of Ust-Luga and Primorsk near St. Petersburg are two of the main loading points for oil going through the gulf.

While Trump made the decision Wednesday to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on India, that country had already started seeking alternatives to Russian oil, and has likely found them too, Vaht noted.

"Comparing the last weeks of July to June, India's imports from Russia had dropped by just under 20 percent. This is a very clear indication that India has found some kind of replacement for Russian oil. We are living in very interesting times," Vaht added.

The U.S. and the EU have together so far blacklisted nearly half of Russia's shadow fleet vessels — consisting of about 600 tankers, transporting Russian crude. Media reports say the White House is planning a fresh round of sanctions against the shadow fleet itself.

These restrictions will prove effective, researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security Marek Kohv said.

"If we take a look at what happened after the U.S. [previously] sanctioned some of the shadow fleet vessels, their effectiveness in generating revenue dropped drastically, and this allows us to state this is one of the most effective sanctioning methods," Kohv said.

However, despite all this pressure and activity, Russia's shadow fleet is still visibly growing, Estonian Navy maritime ops commander Capt. Ardo Riibon said. The tighter the inspections, the more forged documents are being discovered, he added.

"The documentation and certificates concerning the ship, which state the vessel's flag state and insurance — these forgeries are much more widespread than earlier. One factor could be heightened scrutiny. In any case, this is something we have identified. One might say ships are massively falsifying their certificates," Riibon said.

For as long as questionable certificates are under inspection, shadow fleet vessels are still able to depart the Gulf of Finland, as without cast iron proof, as a force from a democratic rule of law nation, the Estonian navy has no cause to detain vessels further for inspection. The navy also lacks a precise overview of how large a share of the tankers passing right under the noses of Estonia and Finland are continuing to export oil to India and China.

Riibon put the figure at: "Somewhere between 40–45 percent of these ships heading to Indian waters plus about 10–15 percent to the China region, but this is an estimate based essentially on the ships' own reported data, which they typically conceal or fail to disclose until leaving the Baltic Sea," he cautioned.

Trump this week announced sweeping new secondary tariffs which will impact any country still trading with Russia if a ceasefire with Ukraine is not agreed by tomorrow, Friday, with India becoming the first major country to be hit by the move.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

22:13

SDE chairman: Tax changes will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

17:53

Opposition split on call for minister to resign over summer retreat scandal

17:25

Minister: Enforcement register bank account inquiries will be logged on eesti.ee

17:16

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

16:59

Anniken Haldna: Advertising anarchy on digital platforms

16:26

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

15:50

Kristian Teiter: Of pigs, chickens and windmills

15:50

Former prosecutor general to run as Parempoolsed's Tallinn mayoral candidate Updated

15:17

Estonian corn maze favorite back with new design for 14th summer

14:51

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13:11

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

08:52

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

17:16

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

06.08

Civilian lives cannot be the price of fighting terrorism in Gaza, says Estonian president

05.08

President of Israel on official visit to Estonia on Wednesday

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

05.08

Prosecutor files embezzlement charges against Slava Ukraini NGO founder

06.08

Elron train drivers refuse to work overtime after pay rise canceled

08:57

Widespread support in society for lowering VAT on food, new study shows

06.08

Health Board not canceling its summer seminar in wake of recent scandal

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo