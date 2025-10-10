X!

Estonia's goods exports slide as imports climb

Goods exports fell 2 percent in August, mainly due to lower exports outside the EU, while imports rose 2 percent, widening Estonia's trade deficit, Statistics Estonia said.

The trade deficit in August stood at €264 million, up €63 million on year, Statistics Estonia said Friday.

Exports totaled over €1.4 billion, led by electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, wood and articles of wood, and transport equipment. Mineral products and base metals saw the sharpest declines, while transport equipment exports rose 11 percent.

Finland remained Estonia's top export partner, followed by Latvia, Sweden and Lithuania. Exports to non-EU countries fell 16 percent, with notable drops to the U.S., U.K. and Russia.

Goods of Estonian origin held steady at 65 percent of total exports, while re-exports declined 6 percent.

Imports, meanwhile, reached nearly €1.7 billion in August, mainly consisting of electrical equipment, agricultural products and food preparations, transport equipment, and mineral products.

Latvia was Estonia's top import partner that month, followed by Finland, Germany and Lithuania. Imports from the Netherlands, Latvia and the U.S. grew the most on year, while shipments from Finland fell sharply.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

