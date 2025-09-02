Estonia's balance of trade surplus in service exports was €815 in Q2 2025

Estonia saw its balance of trade surplus in exports of its services rise by a little over 1 percent to €815 million, on year to the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025).

Exports of services grew by 8 percent and imports by 11 percent on year to Q2 2025, Statistics Estonia and the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) reported.

As of Q2 2025, exports of services totaled nearly €3.4 billion, imports almost €2.6 billion at current prices, meaning a surplus of over €800 million.

Commenting on the results, Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst with Statistics Estonia, said: "In the second quarter, exports of services exceeded imports by €815 million. The surplus was €9 million bigger than in the second quarter last year."

Leppmets pointed out that unlike the balance of foreign trade in goods, the balance of foreign trade in services continues to show a surplus, meaning Estonian economic entities export significantly more services than they import. Economic entities include enterprises and non-profit entities, for instance, non-profit associations and state agencies.

The top services exported in Q2 2025 were other business services (including business support, advertising, and management) at €955 million. This was followed by ICT services (including programming and consultancy) at €884 million, and transport services (including road freight) at €656 million.

Compared with Q2 2024, the largest rise was in telecommunications, computer and information services (up €106 million, or 14 percent), while transport services saw the largest drop (down €26 million, or 4 percent), Statistics Estonia said.

Estonia's top export partner for services was Finland (with 15 percent of total), followed by the U.S. and Germany (both 9 percent). Travel services were the main export to Finland, telecommunications and IT services to the U.S., and transport services to Germany.

The largest increases were seen with service exports to Germany (up €55 million) and the U.S. (€50 million), driven by telecommunications and ICT services. The biggest fall was to Sweden (down €30 million), the result of lower transport service exports, the agency said.

In Q2 2025 the top imported services were other business services (inclusive of business support, advertising, and management) at €839 million, followed by transport services (including road freight) at €671 million, and telecommunications, computer and information services (including programming and consultancy) at €484 million.

The biggest year-on-year rise was in other business services (up €156 million, or 23 percent), while construction services saw the sharpest drop (down €12 million, or 53 percent).

Estonia's top import partner for services in Q2 2025 was Lithuania (8 percent of total), followed by Germany and the UK (both 7 percent). Main imports were other business services from Lithuania and Germany, and transport services from the U.K.

The biggest increase was in imports from the UK (up €46 million), driven by higher transport and IT service purchases. The largest drop was from Finland (down €23 million) due to reduced transport service imports.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report in conjunction with the Bank of Estonia and on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, with the aim to determine how exporting and importing enterprises are performing in Estonia.

