X!

Estonia's balance of trade surplus in service exports was €815 in Q2 2025

News
ICT continues to be a major component of Estonia's services exports.
ICT continues to be a major component of Estonia's services exports. Source: NATO CCDCOE
News

Estonia saw its balance of trade surplus in exports of its services rise by a little over 1 percent to €815 million, on year to the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025).

Exports of services grew by 8 percent and imports by 11 percent on year to Q2 2025, Statistics Estonia and the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) reported.

As of Q2 2025, exports of services totaled nearly €3.4 billion, imports almost €2.6 billion at current prices, meaning a surplus of over €800 million.

Commenting on the results, Jane Leppmets, foreign trade analyst with Statistics Estonia, said: "In the second quarter, exports of services exceeded imports by €815 million. The surplus was €9 million bigger than in the second quarter last year."

Leppmets pointed out that unlike the balance of foreign trade in goods, the balance of foreign trade in services continues to show a surplus, meaning Estonian economic entities export significantly more services than they import. Economic entities include enterprises and non-profit entities, for instance, non-profit associations and state agencies.

Foreign trade. Source: Statistics Estonia

The top services exported in Q2 2025 were other business services (including business support, advertising, and management) at €955 million. This was followed by ICT services (including programming and consultancy) at €884 million, and transport services (including road freight) at €656 million.

Compared with Q2 2024, the largest rise was in telecommunications, computer and information services (up €106 million, or 14 percent), while transport services saw the largest drop (down €26 million, or 4 percent), Statistics Estonia said.

Estonia's top export partner for services was Finland (with 15 percent of total), followed by the U.S. and Germany (both 9 percent). Travel services were the main export to Finland, telecommunications and IT services to the U.S., and transport services to Germany.

The largest increases were seen with service exports to Germany (up €55 million) and the U.S. (€50 million), driven by telecommunications and ICT services. The biggest fall was to Sweden (down €30 million), the result of lower transport service exports, the agency said.

In Q2 2025 the top imported services were other business services (inclusive of business support, advertising, and management) at €839 million, followed by transport services (including road freight) at €671 million, and telecommunications, computer and information services (including programming and consultancy) at €484 million.

The biggest year-on-year rise was in other business services (up €156 million, or 23 percent), while construction services saw the sharpest drop (down €12 million, or 53 percent).

Estonia's top import partner for services in Q2 2025 was Lithuania (8 percent of total), followed by Germany and the UK (both 7 percent). Main imports were other business services from Lithuania and Germany, and transport services from the U.K.

The biggest increase was in imports from the UK (up €46 million), driven by higher transport and IT service purchases. The largest drop was from Finland (down €23 million) due to reduced transport service imports.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above report in conjunction with the Bank of Estonia and on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, with the aim to determine how exporting and importing enterprises are performing in Estonia.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:30

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

16:57

Introduction of Estonia's vehicle tax has cost €1.3 million

16:21

Visions for the fate of Tallinn's Linnahall and Maarjamäe Memorial vary

16:20

US transfers 'state-of-the-art' mobile scanner to Estonia's customs officers

15:54

Tartu County celebrating fall with Maarja Fair apple cake contest

15:30

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

15:26

10 athletes representing Estonia at Tokyo world championships named

15:06

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

14:59

Alan Vaht: Decision whether to keep Estonia's car tax must come soon

14:21

Mari-Liis Jakobson: Let us step into the prime minister's shoes

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

09:03

Estonian troops end stint at US-led mission in Iraq

13:59

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo