Gallery: Rescuer workers, police and teachers protest for pay rises

Teachers and emergency services unions protested at Toompea in Tallinn on Tuesday, calling for higher wages as the government discusses next year's budget.

Protestors lined the street that leads to Stenbock House, where the government works, at 9 a.m. as ministers walked to work.

Unions are calling on the ministers of interior, education and economy to prioritize increasing salaries for public servants working in education and internal security.

"At the start of the new academic year, we can say that today, a teacher with a master's degree earns about 15 percent less than the national average. Unfortunately, this sends a very clear message that the work of teachers is not valued," said Reemo Voltri, chair of the Estonian Education Personnel Union.

Newly published data from Statistics Estonia show that the average gross salary has increased by 6 percent over the past year, reaching €2,126. But the minimum salary for teachers is €1,820.

Minister of the Interior Igor Taro.

"Regardless of the difficult situation, we continue to stand for the promise that teacher salaries will be raised to 120 percent of the national average no later than by 2027," said Voltri, adding that the pay of those who ensure the country's internal security is no less important.

Enel Kuiv, head of the Police Union, stressed that a salary increase for frontline police officers is necessary to ensure Estonia's safety and internal security: "Police salaries must reflect the nature, difficulty, and risks of the job."

The Police Union expects that by 2026, the wages of frontline officers will reach 1.2 times the Estonian average salary, Delfi reported.

The Rescue Workers' Union said the gross salary for a starting firefighter is currently only €1,460, even though the danger and intensity of their work exceed that of most other professions.

The union is calling on the government and the Riigikogu to allocate an additional €34.5 million for wage increases so that, by next year, firefighter salaries would be on par with the Estonian average salary.

Tuesday's protest does not affect emergency response services or the conduct of school lessons.

