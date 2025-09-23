X!

Education Ministry trims €18 million in budget review

News
The Ministry of Education and Research.
The Ministry of Education and Research. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research will cut €18 million from next year's budget after a zero-based review found savings in the shift to Estonian-language education.

Estonia's ruling coalition first set the zero-based budgeting target two years ago, aiming to free up €150 million across all ministries either through cuts or more efficient spending. In the long run, the review was expected to generate even greater returns.

The process began with the largest ministries — the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications — before moving on to others, including the Ministry of Education and Research.

In the education sector, the review showed that funds earmarked for the nationwide transition to Estonian-language education could be trimmed without canceling core activities, said ministry secretary general Triin Laasi-Õige.

The reform, launched last year, runs through 2030. When planning began, the ministry lacked detailed knowledge of what would be needed, from student support to teacher training and school leadership programs.

"We took a very close look at what is essential and what isn't, and we found €18 million there," Laasi-Õige said.

She emphasized that the cuts won't leave critical tasks undone, since the activities can be covered in other ways. "Returning this €18 million won't mean anything important is left unfinished," she said.

The zero-based budgeting process is ongoing. The ministry is now assessing whether savings could also be found in adult education.

Laasi-Õige noted that training is offered by multiple providers, including the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) for jobseekers and the ministry itself under various programs. Without a single coordinating body, she said, "we could in some cases end up with overlapping training programs across ministries."

The €18 million reduction comes on top of earlier spending cuts. As part of cost-cutting targets set a year ago, the ministry trimmed €36 million last year and aims to save nearly €60 million more in 2025.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

play the game

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Thesis: Too little attention paid to survivor's guilt

15:06

Britain's Royal Tank Regiment takes over as NATO battlegroup lead unit

14:30

RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

14:03

Disc golfer Anneli Tõugjas-Männiste 6th in DGPT Vermont round

13:48

Bank of Estonia postpones return of growth yet again in latest forecast

13:34

Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'The Man Who Spoke Snakish' game

13:09

Tallinn apartment building told to hire safety specialist for one cleaner

12:31

Mark Lajal through to Orléans round two after epic encounter

12:25

Eerik-Niiles Kross: Let us trust what the EDF and allies are doing

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

14:05

Yolo Group to lay off 280 staff in Estonia

22.09

Estonian gas stations end Neste-initiated price war

22.09

Iconic retro Northeastern Estonian cafe ends 31-year run amid economic strain

22.09

Allies condemn Russia's violation of Estonian airspace in UN Security Council

22.09

Estonia's budget expenses to rise by almost €1 billion more than revenues in 2026

22.09

Small plane crashes in Ida-Viru County after pilot error

22.09

Estonia plans more paid enrollment in master's and doctoral studies

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo