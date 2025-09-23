Education Ministry trims €18 million in budget review

The Ministry of Education and Research will cut €18 million from next year's budget after a zero-based review found savings in the shift to Estonian-language education.

Estonia's ruling coalition first set the zero-based budgeting target two years ago, aiming to free up €150 million across all ministries either through cuts or more efficient spending. In the long run, the review was expected to generate even greater returns.

The process began with the largest ministries — the Ministry of Social Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications — before moving on to others, including the Ministry of Education and Research.

In the education sector, the review showed that funds earmarked for the nationwide transition to Estonian-language education could be trimmed without canceling core activities, said ministry secretary general Triin Laasi-Õige.

The reform, launched last year, runs through 2030. When planning began, the ministry lacked detailed knowledge of what would be needed, from student support to teacher training and school leadership programs.

"We took a very close look at what is essential and what isn't, and we found €18 million there," Laasi-Õige said.

She emphasized that the cuts won't leave critical tasks undone, since the activities can be covered in other ways. "Returning this €18 million won't mean anything important is left unfinished," she said.

The zero-based budgeting process is ongoing. The ministry is now assessing whether savings could also be found in adult education.

Laasi-Õige noted that training is offered by multiple providers, including the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF) for jobseekers and the ministry itself under various programs. Without a single coordinating body, she said, "we could in some cases end up with overlapping training programs across ministries."

The €18 million reduction comes on top of earlier spending cuts. As part of cost-cutting targets set a year ago, the ministry trimmed €36 million last year and aims to save nearly €60 million more in 2025.

