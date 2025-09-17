Teachers would be satisfied with 10 percent pay rise next year

After meeting with the education minister, the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) says it would agree to a 10 percent pay rise for teachers next year if salaries continue to increase steadily in the future.

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) is cautiously optimistic that the government will approve the pay rise requested by teachers on Thursday.

EHL Chair Reemo Voltri said that although teachers' goal is to achieved 120 percent of the average salary in Estonia, they would also be satisfied with a 10 percent salary increase next year.

"We have not yet received final confirmation from Minister of Education Kristina Kallas that there will be a 10 percent pay rise. Before the elections, it was promised that teachers' salaries would reach the national average and the minimum wage would reach the national average, but it has fallen," Voltri said.

According to Voltri, an 8-10 percent salary increase next year would be a step in the right direction, as it would mean teachers' salaries reaching 120 percent of the national average by 2027. "This is not included in the state budget strategy. Teachers are not being given any certainty for the coming years. We hope that an agreement will be reached for next year at least," Voltri said.

Voltri added that teachers are currently in limbo.

"Once this certainty has been established, the teaching staff will decide whether they are satisfied with the final percentage being offered. However, if we need to take further steps to defend education in Estonia, we will do so. We have monitored teachers' willingness to express their opinions through demonstrations and strikes. It is significant. If the government's decision is frustrating, we can use our right to strike, which we established in August, even before the local elections," Voltri said.

At the same time, Voltri expressed hope that a strike will not be necessary.

"Teachers are people with a great sense of mission and they want to do their jobs – to teach young people."

Minister of Education Kristina Kallas is cautiously optimistic that she will get approval for a 10 percent increase at Thursday's coalition budget talks.

"The budget situation is better than before but the increase in defense spending will take an additional €600 million from the budget. This sets limits for us. However, I am in favor of raising the salaries of cultural workers, teachers and people working in the field of internal security because purchasing power has fallen. I am quite sure that we will reach an agreement tomorrow," Kallas said.

If no pay rise is agreed, Kallas does not intend to step down from her role as minister.

"Let's not get ahead of ourselves, nothing has happened yet. First, we need to reach an agreement. The negotiations have been long and complicated, but I am moderately optimistic," said Kallas.

Kallas added that she supports the abolition of the tax wedge in any case, as it would increase the net income of people earning the average wage and below.

