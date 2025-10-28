Average monthly salaries at 2 state-owned companies exceed €5,000

Newly released data shows the average monthly salaries at companies owned by the state vary from over €5,500 to €1,700 per month.

Of the 25 companies owned by the state, the majority are fully state-owned.

Among them, AS Eesti Varude Keskus (the Estonian Stockpiling Agency), which is responsible for forming and managing the country's strategic reserves, had the highest average total salary.

The average total salary – defined as the amount that includes not only base pay but also vacation pay, bonuses, performance pay, and other additional compensation—was €5,570 per month last year. The agency had 13 full-time equivalent employees in 2024. With this average salary, it tops the list of state institution wages.

AS Lennuliiklusteenindus (Estonian Air Navigation Services) had an average total salary of €5,126 per month last year. The company handles air traffic management, as well as training and consulting in the field. It had 179 employees last year, six more than the year before.

In OÜ Rail Baltic Estonia, which holds Estonia's stake in RB Rail AS — the company created to build a railway from Tallinn to the Lithuania-Poland border —the average total salary was €4,080. It had 117 employees last year, an increase of 34 from the previous year.

Other companies with high average total salaries included Eesti Loto (€4,075), Elering (€4,018), Riigi Kinnisvara AS (€3,923), Kredex Krediidikindlustus (€3,876), and the Port of Tallinn (€3,341). The average base salary at Tallinn Airport was €2,956.

The average total salary ranged between roughly €2,500 and €2,800 at Metrosert, Eesti Energia, the Road Administration's Technical Center (Teede Tehnokeskus), and the Estonian Environmental Research Center.

The average monthly salary ranged from just over €2,000 to slightly more than €2,400 at Eesti Raudtee (Estonian Railways), Vireen, Eesti Liinirongid (Elron), Alara, Saarte Liinid, and the Estonian Livestock Performance Recording Ltd.

At AS Hoolekandeteenused, which provides welfare services for adults with mental disabilities, the average total salary last year was €1,715. At Eesti Post, it was €1,657 per month.

The state also holds stakes in Levira, Ökosil, Hexest Materials AS, and OÜ Transpordi Varahaldus, but the Ministry of Finance does not disclose salary data for these companies.

According to ministry adviser Solveig Niitra, Hexest, which focuses on the design and launch of an explosives plant, is a newly established company. The state is not the sole owner of Ökosil, which manages the collection and storage of radioactive and hazardous waste, nor of Levira. Therefore, these three companies are not required to report salary data in the same format as other state-owned enterprises.

Transpordi Varahaldus has no employees, only two board members.

The average salary is not disclosed for companies with fewer than three employees, in order to protect personal data.

Estonia's average gross monthly salary last year was €1,981.

