X!

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month

News
Doctors saw a 12 percent annual increase in income.
Doctors saw a 12 percent annual increase in income. Source: Creative Commons
News

The median monthly salary in March 2025 was €5,115 for doctors, €2,688 for nurses and midwives and €1,701 for caregivers, TAI reports.

The average salary for healthcare workers increased across all major occupational groups in 2025, according to a wage survey conducted by the National Institute for Health Development (TAI).

The average gross hourly wage, including regular bonuses, was €31.01 for doctors, €15.66 for nurses and midwives and €9.79 for caregivers. Over the year, doctors' hourly wages rose by 8 percent, nurses' and midwives' by 5 percent and caregivers' by 3 percent. However, the annual growth rate for gross hourly wages has slowed compared to the previous year.

Base hourly wages made up 82 percent of doctors' total hourly earnings, 86 percent for nurses and midwives and 81 percent for caregivers. Year-on-year, base hourly pay increased by 7 percent for doctors and by 8 percent for both nurses, midwives and caregivers.

As of March 2025, the median monthly salary, including all bonuses, was €5,115 for doctors, €2,688 for nurses and midwives and €1,701 for caregivers. Annual increases were 12 percent for doctors, 12 percent for nurses and midwives and 6 percent for caregivers. Still, the pace of median wage growth has also slowed.

The median monthly salary in Estonia during the first quarter of 2025 was €1,649, up 6 percent year-over-year. Median salaries for doctors, nurses and midwives thus outpaced the national average. Doctors' median salary was three times the national median, while nurses and midwives earned nearly double.

While the share of bonuses in the total monthly pay has declined over the past year for nurses, midwives and caregivers, it has grown for doctors over the past two years. This suggests a rise in the share of performance-based pay for doctors, partly due to an increased workload. Bonuses accounted for 24 percent of doctors' monthly pay in 2025, up from 20 percent a few years ago.

As of March 2025, the minimum hourly wage under the healthcare workers' collective agreement was €19.67 for doctors and €21.40 for specialists. The minimum was €12 for nurses and allied health professionals, €12.45 for specialized nurses and midwives and €7.60 for caregivers. These base rates rose by an average of about 10 percent over the year.

Although most healthcare workers earn more than the minimums set in the collective agreement, some still fall below the threshold. Among doctors, around one in ten earns less than the established minimum.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:41

Social Democrats' election campaign posters in Paide repeatedly vandalized

15:28

Estonian FM: Hostage release marks key step toward Middle East peace

15:23

Government may waive bureaucracy to speed up Saatse Boot bypass, minister says

15:19

Estonia's tax receipts up a billion euros from same period last year

14:53

Estonian doctors' median salary with bonuses €5,115 per month

14:50

Former EU commissioner: Outright stupidity always hardest to stomach in politics

14:16

Estonian swimming star Eneli Jefimova wins in Indiana

14:12

Overview: What are Tallinn's mayoral candidates' investment priorities?

13:52

Environmental Board to challenge bear cull cancellation

13:14

Estonia backs EU push to make housing more affordable

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.10

Estonia's border guard: Armed Russian groups seen in Saatse Boot

10.10

PPA temporarily closes Saatse Boot passage after uptick in Russian activity

12.10

Minister: Reports about 'tense' situation on Estonian-Russian border are exaggerated

11.10

Tallinn finds new solution to clear snow fom streets this winter

10:15

Gallery: US Army tank unit arrives in Estonia Updated

11.10

Baltics developing plans for mass evacuation if Russia attacks

07:25

Saatse residents call for new road bypassing Russian territory

12.10

UK's RAF surveillance aircraft flies 12-hour mission along Russian border

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

05.10

Estonia, EU introducing new entry/exit system from October 12

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo