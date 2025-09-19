X!

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

News
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport.
Arrivals and departures signs at Tallinn Airport. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Facing labor shortages, Estonia may soon let companies hire skilled foreign workers in certain sectors outside the country's strict annual immigration quotas.

Under the planned changes to the Aliens Act, sectors facing labor shortages — currently manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing — could more easily hire skilled foreign workers, who must be paid at least 80 percent of Estonia's average salary.

Estonia normally issues about 1,300 temporary residence permits each year, a limit meant to protect the labor market from cheap labor. Officials say existing exceptions haven't done enough to support skilled recruitment.

The new rules would let work permits be issued outside the quota and without approval from the Estonian Unemployment Insurance Fund (EUIF).

Last year, Estonia's average gross monthly salary was €1,981, making the minimum pay under the law €1,585. The government says this ensures wages reflect skilled labor market rates while preventing an influx of low-cost labor.

Veiko Pesur, communications adviser at the Ministry of the Interior, said eligible sectors will be determined using specific criteria: labor forecasts from OSKA, the Estonian Qualifications Authority's demand-monitoring system, a sector's export share of sales, and average salaries.

"Based on these criteria, the distinction would currently apply to companies in manufacturing, transportation, and warehousing," Pesur said. He added that the government can set the list for up to five years, noting the measure "gives the state a lever to support companies operating in sectors with labor shortages and to promote economic development."

The bill's statement of purpose predicts labor shortages will worsen. Manufacturing could face a shortfall of about 490 specialists with degrees in production and processing, healthcare about 1,300 medical professionals and ICT around 1,550 people annually. The government expects foreign hires to complement, not replace, local workers, boosting productivity and skills.

The statement estimates the changes could bring 1,300–2,600 foreign workers and 760–1,520 family members to Estonia annually, depending on economic conditions. At the same time, the number of permits applied for on other grounds could decline.

The shift could raise the proportion of foreigners in Estonia, where immigrants and their children already make up about a third of the resident population. Not all arrivals are expected to stay permanently, however, so the overall demographic impact is likely limited.

  At the start of 2025, Estonia's population stood at 1,369,995.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

17:50

EDF colonel: Russian advances in Ukraine slowest in past five months

16:32

Estonian ministry issues note to Russia over ads for study in occupied Ukraine

16:26

Bill could exempt select skilled workers from Estonia's immigration quota

16:01

EDF colonel: Russian troops used in Zapad 2025 have already relocated

15:22

Tõnis Saarts: Unprecedented local elections

15:16

Team Estonia funding to rise to €9.7 million in 2026

15:01

Pippi Lotta Enok posts no-score in Tokyo world champs heptathlon high jump

14:58

SDE chair: I paid for services out of savings I kept in cash

14:51

Tallinn postpones presentation of new Liivalaia tänav project

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17:58

Three Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace, linger for 12 minutes Updated

16.09

40-kilometer anti-tank ditch to be built on Estonia's southeastern border

18.09

Estonia expands sanction to universally ban Russian LNG

18.09

Temporary traffic changes during Kadriorg Light Festival this weekend

17.09

Estonia and South Africa strengthen ties with visa-free travel agreement

18.09

Estonian government approves draft sexual consent law

16.09

Experts: European Union's 'chat control' plan a blow to free speech

18.09

Government confirms 10-percent pay rise for teachers in 2026

18.09

Reconstruction work begins on Tallinn's Peterburi tee

15.09

Estonian observer: Charlie Kirk's Ukraine stance full of Russian propaganda

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo