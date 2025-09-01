Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126

Average monthly gross wages for the second quarter of 2025 came to €2,126 – a rise of 5.9 percent on year, Statistics Estonia said on Monday after publishing corrected data.

Last week, the agency released incorrect data that put the year-on-year rise at 13.8 percent.

The corrected data shows the average monthly gross wages and salaries in Q2 2025 were highest in Tallinn (at €2,479 per month), and in the surrounding Harju County (€2,365), with Tartu County not far behind at €2,175 per month.

Statistics Estonia Sigrid Saagpakk analyst said: "Compared with the second quarter of last year, the biggest increase in wages and salaries was seen in Põlva County (7.7 percent) and Rapla County (7 percent). The smallest wage increase was registered in Ida-Viru County (3.8 percent),"

By sector, average monthly gross wages and salaries were highest in information and communication (ICT) at €3,704 per month, in financial and insurance activities (€3,389), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€3,164).

The lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities at €1,328 per month.

Saagpakk noted that the largest on-year rise in average gross wages to Q2 2025 was seen in agriculture, with a 13-percent rise.

Average gross wages in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply saw the smallest rise, at 0.8 percent on year to Q2 2025.

The year-on-year rise in wages and salaries stood at 5.7 percent in state enterprises, organizations, and institutions, at 2.7 percent in local government institutions, at 5.4 percent in the private sector, and was highest with foreign-owned entities, at 8.3 percent.

In terms of numbers of employees by sector, the largest number of employees – at 100,330 – worked in manufacturing, representing 16.9 percent of all employees.

This was followed by wholesale and retail trade (including the repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles) with 88,090 employees, education with 64,870 employees, and human health and social work activities, with 48,870 staff.

More detailed data is available from Statistics Estonia's website here.

Amended data after errors in initial calculations

Statistics Estonia announced it had published incorrect wage data for Q2 2025 last week. It said there were major faults in the automated data transmission process, which had gone undetected during analysis.

The agency's Director General Urmet Lee apologized for the mistake.

The original report of a 13.8 percent on-year rise in the average (mean) wage and an 8.8 percent rise in the median wage on year to Q2 2025 raised eyebrows. Luminor Bank chief economist Lenno Uusküla questioned the data's validity and noting an unexpected spike in wages for high-income earners.

The Bank of Estonia estimated Q2's 2025 wage growth to be closer to 6 percent.

Bank of Estonia analyst Kaspar Oja said while both the data and methodology the central bank uses is slightly different from Statistics Estonia's, Wednesday's discrepancy was notably large.

Statistics Estonia began rechecking that data from 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

