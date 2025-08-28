Statistics: Construction volume down by 1.2 percent in Q2 2025

The total construction volume of Estonian construction enterprises in Estonia and abroad went down by 1.2 percent on year to the second quarter of 2025 (Q2 2025), state agency Statistics Estonia reported.

Domestically, construction volumes fell slightly more, by 1.4 percent, the agency said.

The total production value of Estonian construction enterprises in Q2 2025 came to €995 million, which includes €617 million in building construction and €378 million-worth of civil engineering.

In Q2 2025, the volume of building construction fell by 1.2 percent compared with Q3 2024, while the volume of civil engineering works (roads, bridges, port facilities, pipelines, communication and electricity lines, sports fields, etc.) fell by 5 percent over that period, Statistics Estonia reported.

Commenting on the results, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia Merike Sinisaar said: "In the second quarter, the domestic construction market was primarily affected by the 8 percent fall in the volume of civil engineering, mainly due to a decline in new construction. On the other hand, the volume of building construction increased: There was a rise both in new building construction and in the volume of repair and reconstruction works."

Sinisaar added that construction volumes had briefly grown in the first quarter but declined again in the second quarter, continuing the downward trend that has characterized recent years.

Construction volume index and its trend. Source: Statistics Estonia

On year to Q2 2025, construction volumes of Estonian construction enterprises operating abroad rose by 0.9 percent compared to Q2 2024. Foreign construction made up 7 percent of total construction volume, similar to the previous year.

According to the Register of Construction Works, 1,375 new dwellings were completed — a 13 percent increase year-on-year and the first growth since Q4 2023. Most were 3–5 storey blocks of flats, mainly in Tallinn, followed by nearby rural municipalities and Tartu.

Building permits were issued for 1,567 dwellings, down 5 percent from Q2 2024. Blocks of flats remain the most common residential building type.

Changes in construction volume index. Source: Statistics Estonia

The agency said on year to Q2 2025, 291 non-residential buildings were completed, with a total useful floor area of 225,000 square meters. New office, warehouse, and health care premises made up the largest share. Compared to Q2 2024, the useful floor area increased, though overall building volume declined.

Statistics Estonia compiled the above data on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

More detailed information is available from Statistics Estonia here and here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!