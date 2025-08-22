Electricity prices in Estonia to reach highest level of summer on Friday

Electricity prices in Estonia will reach a high for the summer on Friday, peaking at €467 per megawatt-hour on the Nord Pool exchange.

The overall average price for Friday stands at €208 per MWh, the highest level for a day since March 31, when the level was €253 per MWh.

The peak price of €467 per MWh comes between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday, and the price only falls below €100 per MWh during the nighttime and small hours.

Average electricity prices per week had mostly stayed below €50 per MWh over the summer, only exceeding that level, at €73, last week.

The price of electricity in Finland on Friday will match Estonia's, while prices will be slightly lower in Latvia and Lithuania, reportedly due in part to low wind speeds.

Finland's system operator Fingrid forecasts that on Friday, wind farms there will for much of the day generate around MW electricity per hour, while Elering forecasts less than 40 MW to be generated per hour in Estonia up until midday.

