Gallery: Kristen Michal hosts former prime ministers at annual lunch

Several former prime ministers of Estonia gathered on Toompea on Tuesday for the traditional annual lunch held ahead of next week's Restoration of Independence Day.

The former heads of government were welcomed and hosted by current incumbent Kristen Michal at the reception, held at the recently renovated Estonian Knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone).

Those who attended the event were: Current High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (prime minister 2021-2024), Andrus Ansip (2005-2014), Siim Kallas (2002-2003), Mart Laar (1992-1994 and 1999-2002), Juhan Parts (2003-2005), Jüri Ratas (2016-2021), Andres Tarand (1994-1995), and Tiit Vähi (1995-1997).

Restoration of Independence Day is a national holiday which falls on August 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!