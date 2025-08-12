X!

Gallery: Kristen Michal hosts former prime ministers at annual lunch

News
Lunch reception at the Estonian Knighthood House and hosted by Prime Minister Kristen Michal for some of his predecessors in the post, Tuesday, August 12, 2025.
Open gallery
36 photos
News

Several former prime ministers of Estonia gathered on Toompea on Tuesday for the traditional annual lunch held ahead of next week's Restoration of Independence Day.

The former heads of government were welcomed and hosted by current incumbent Kristen Michal at the reception, held at the recently renovated Estonian Knighthood House (Rüütelkonna hoone).

Those who attended the event were: Current High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (prime minister 2021-2024), Andrus Ansip (2005-2014), Siim Kallas (2002-2003), Mart Laar (1992-1994 and 1999-2002), Juhan Parts (2003-2005), Jüri Ratas (2016-2021), Andres Tarand (1994-1995), and Tiit Vähi (1995-1997).

Restoration of Independence Day is a national holiday which falls on August 20.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:53

New Milan jazz festival to showcase Estonian, Finnish acts

17:17

Minister: Estonia drops reverse auctions for offshore wind

16:51

Resigning health fund chief will not receive severance pay

16:35

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket Updated

16:17

Gallery: Kristen Michal hosts former prime ministers at annual lunch

16:13

Government spending millions on public relations during supposed austerity

15:59

Ukrainian defense firm tests mounted grenade launcher on Milrem unmanned robot

15:03

Ministry, private sector interpret differently ECJ ruling on bird nesting sites

14:18

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

13:57

Europark to take over paid parking operation in Tallinn from Ühisteenused

be prepared!

Most Read articles

11.08

Woman dies after being hit by bus in central Tallinn

07:00

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

11.08

Estonians' donations to Ukraine have dried up in recent years

11.08

Tallinn launching new bus route in September

11.08

Construction companies: Estonia's real estate market expected to stabilize

11.08

Finland charges 3 Eagle S ship officers over broken undersea cables

08:41

Kaja Kallas: Putin going to Alaska for photo op with Trump, sanctions postponement

11.08

Estonia's disability criteria leaving those affected scratching their heads

16:35

Lower food VAT petition author to run for Tallinn City Council on Center Party ticket Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo