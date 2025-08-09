X!

Estonia backs Ukraine's territorial integrity amid US-Russia land swap deal talks

Banners and Ukrainian flags hung on temporary barriers outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn.
Banners and Ukrainian flags hung on temporary barriers outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia's president, top ministers, and ambassador in Kyiv all showed strong support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty on Saturday amid rumors of a U.S.-Russia backed truce that would cement Moscow's war gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska next Friday to discuss the future of the war in Ukraine.

Trump made the announcement after he said that the parties, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were close to a ceasefire deal that could require Ukraine to surrender significant territory, Reuters reported.

Addressing reporters at the White House on Friday, Trump suggested an agreement would involve some exchange of land. "There'll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both," the Republican president said.

In response, Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukrainians "will not gift their land to the occupier."

Tsahkna: 'If borders can be changed by force, none are safe'

Estonia's top politicians and diplomats reacted strongly to the news and publicly backed Kyiv.

"Changing borders by military force is unacceptable," President Alar Karis wrote on social media. "The principle of territorial integrity must not be tampered with, it is the cornerstone of security and stability in the post IIWW era."

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said he has spoken with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone on Saturday, stressing the same points

"Ukraine can count on Estonia's full support on its path to a just and lasting peace. Respect for territorial integrity is the foundation of stable international relations and changing borders by force can never be accepted," he wrote.

Zelenskyy said he was "grateful for the support".

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) reiterated that Estonia stands firmly with Ukraine, and supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"If borders can be changed by force, none are safe," he wrote. "If nations can be forced to live under a bigger neighbour's dictate, none are free."

He continued: "Sovereignty and territorial integrity are the cornerstones of global stability. We will not reward aggression — not in Ukraine, not anywhere. Ukraine can count on our unwavering support in achieving a just and lasting peace."

Estonia's Ambassador to Ukraine Annely Kolk said peace can only be based on international law and the borders defined by Ukraine's constitution.

"Nothing else," she stressed on X.

Chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee Marko Mihkelson (Reform) said: "Estonia will never recognize the illegal annexation of Ukraine's territory."

He wrote that the occupied regions – Crimea, Donbas, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – are all part of Ukrainian territory.

Editor: Helen Wright

