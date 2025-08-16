X!

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025.
Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump at the summit in Alaska on August 15, 2025. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMA
Estonian MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform), chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee, said U.S. President Donald Trump was humiliated after a summit with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Friday ended without a deal.

The meeting took place in Alaska, USA, and was the first time the U.S. and Russian presidents had met since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Western leaders have shunned Putin in response to his decision to launch the war.

In the run-up, there were rumors that Moscow and Washington had come to an agreement on a land swap deal for Russia and Ukraine's occupied eastern territories – without Ukrainian officials' input – or a ceasefire.

However, Trump said no deal had been reached but "progress" had been made, at a press conference after the talks. He described the meeting as "very good" in an interview with Fox News. Trump also urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make a deal with Russia.

The summit is being widely reported as a failure for Trump and a success for Putin.

The BBC wrote: "The fact that the Alaska summit happened at all was a victory for Putin. But this welcome would have surpassed the Kremlin's wildest dreams. In a short six months Putin went from being a pariah in the eyes of the West to being welcomed on US soil like a partner and friend."

'No surprise'

Mihkelson drew the same conclusion.

Following the events he wrote on social media: "The Alaska meeting was no surprise. Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded."

He then urged the U.S. president to be tougher on Putin: "Now, Trump has a chance to turn his weak hand into a winning one by putting real pressure on Russia."

Estonian MEP Riho Terras (Isamaa) asked if the meeting had ended Putin's pariah status. The Russian president was met on landing with a red carpet and Trump shook his hand.

"Was the greatest war criminal of this century rehabilitated in Alaska today? he wrote on social media on Saturday morning.

'We must not reward aggression'

In the run-up to the summit, Estonian politicians and diplomats stressed support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and international law. They said borders should never be changed by force.

"We must not reward aggression – not in Ukraine or elsewhere," said foreign minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).

Former prime minister and now the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said the meeting would be little more than a photo opportunity and a way for Putin to postpone U.S. sanctions on Russia.

Gert Kaju, director of the Defense Readiness Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense, said Russia's military activity in Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down.  

As of 9:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, the president, prime minister and foreign minister had not commented on the meeting.

Editor: Helen Wright

