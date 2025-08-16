X!

'Nice words won't help,' Estonia's PM calls for more pressure on Russia

News
{{1755339480000 | amCalendar}}
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal.
Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) called for allies to continue pressuring Russia after the country attacked Ukraine on Friday during the summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Friday evening, the presidents met in Alaska to discuss ending Russia's war on Ukraine. No ceasefire agreement was made.

"Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia continues its killings and refuses ceasefire. Putin's drones and missiles struck Ukraine again," Michal wrote on X.

"Nice words won't help. We must keep up the pressure. Now is the time to back Ukraine stronger than ever. Estonia stands with Ukraine."

President joins call to ramp up pressure

"What we feared didn't happen, and what we hoped for wasn't achieved," Estonian President Alar Karis wrote about the Alaska meeting on social media Saturday afternoon.

"Europe now needs to step up and increase its pressure on Russia," Karis continued. "Every nation has the right to choose its own future, and only Ukraine can say what constitutes a just and lasting peace and credible security guarantees."

The Estonian head of state added that he had spoken with Finnish President Alexander Stubb earlier that day about support for Ukraine.

On Friday, a Russian strike hit central Sumy just hours before the Trump-Putin summit, the Kyiv Independent reported.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's ongoing strikes, listing attacks in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

"The war continues," Zelenskyy said. "It continues exactly because there is no order, nor any signals that Moscow is preparing to end this war."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:16

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

16:28

Reform Party unveils Tallinn candidates, platform for local elections

15:37

'Nice words won't help,' Estonia's PM calls for more pressure on Russia Updated

15:09

Putin was bigger winner in Alaska meeting on Ukraine, say Estonian experts

12:59

Estonian security expert: Trump made no Ukraine deals behind Kyiv's back

11:37

Estonian FM: Putin's denial of Soviet Union collapse still driving Ukraine war

10:43

Estonia's modest drop in unemployment buoyed by seasonal work, says fund

09:49

Poll: Support for Estonian PM Michal hits record low

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

be prepared!

Most Read articles

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

07:18

Estonian MP: Putin wanted to humiliate the US — and he succeeded

14.08

The Burman becomes Estonia's third 5-star Superior hotel

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

15.08

Bolt Drive rental cars in Estonia to start monitoring drivers' habits

14.08

300 Tallink Megastar passengers evacuated in Helsinki after bus fire

14.08

Wizz Air launches direct Tallinn-Venice flights

14.08

Ministry: Rail Baltica to be finished in 2030 but project scope slashed

14.08

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo