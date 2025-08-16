'Nice words won't help,' Estonia's PM calls for more pressure on Russia

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) called for allies to continue pressuring Russia after the country attacked Ukraine on Friday during the summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

On Friday evening, the presidents met in Alaska to discuss ending Russia's war on Ukraine. No ceasefire agreement was made.

"Despite diplomatic efforts, Russia continues its killings and refuses ceasefire. Putin's drones and missiles struck Ukraine again," Michal wrote on X.

"Nice words won't help. We must keep up the pressure. Now is the time to back Ukraine stronger than ever. Estonia stands with Ukraine."

President joins call to ramp up pressure

"What we feared didn't happen, and what we hoped for wasn't achieved," Estonian President Alar Karis wrote about the Alaska meeting on social media Saturday afternoon.

"Europe now needs to step up and increase its pressure on Russia," Karis continued. "Every nation has the right to choose its own future, and only Ukraine can say what constitutes a just and lasting peace and credible security guarantees."

The Estonian head of state added that he had spoken with Finnish President Alexander Stubb earlier that day about support for Ukraine.

On Friday, a Russian strike hit central Sumy just hours before the Trump-Putin summit, the Kyiv Independent reported.

In his evening address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's ongoing strikes, listing attacks in Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Donetsk oblasts.

"The war continues," Zelenskyy said. "It continues exactly because there is no order, nor any signals that Moscow is preparing to end this war."

--

