X!

Defense minister: US is now less optimistic about Russia

News
Hanno Pevkur
Hanno Pevkur Source: ERR
News

This summer's diplomatic meetings have changed little for Ukraine, but the U.S. administration is now less optimistic about Russia, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur believes.

Last month, the Russian and U.S. presidents met in Alaska and the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents in Washington.

"The White House is aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate," the minister told Monday's weekly foreign affairs program "Välisilm" in an interview.

"This is also reflected in the shift in Russia's drone attack tactics in Ukraine since May. Previously, there was a steady level: about a hundred drones per day. Now, they carry out a single wave of 500–600 attacks over the course of a week or two, which wears down Ukraine. Russia is moving in the direction of capturing those four oblasts from Ukraine, plus, of course, Crimea," Pevkur said.

President Donald Trump is not conducting these diplomatic talks alone and his team is responsible for delivering results, he added.

No concessions

"It is clear that the White House understands that there will be no concessions from Putin. Repeated attempts to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to the same negotiating table have failed. Looking at what is happening in Ukraine, there is no sign of a breakthrough. If anything, domestic politics in the U.S. will come more into focus as fall approaches," Pevkur said.

"In Europe, war fatigue is starting to surface," the minister said. "Many in Europe are hoping for a breakthrough so they can take things more calmly. Still, Europe has also provided record-breaking aid. In October–November, we aim to reach the goal of delivering two million shells to Ukraine," the minister said.

"There are two sides to the security guarantees for Ukraine: on the military side, there is an understanding of what to do once a ceasefire is reached. The political side is more complicated: Estonia is ready to contribute personnel, but, for example, Poland and some other countries have said they will not," Pevkur said.

New airspace agreements

The site the suspected Ukrainian combat drone crashed at in Tartu County, south Estonia on August 24, 2025. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR

Last week, a low-flying drone, suspected to be from Ukraine, crashed in Estonian territory undetected.

Estonia is entering into new agreements to monitor its airspace at altitudes below 300 meters as well, Pevkur said.

"Russia is the reason we now have to make these expenditures," the minister said. "All military capabilities need development. We currently have the financial resources, and this will get done," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright, Mari Peegel, Maria-Ann Rohemäe

Source: Välisilm

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:08

Tallinn, Narva start new school year with teaching staff shortage concerns

11:05

Artur Sanglepp: Lessons from the Dnipro

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

09:58

Tallinn city company breaks own rule by allowing Eesti 200 campaign on tram

09:32

Gallery: Rescuer workers, police and teachers protest for pay rises

09:10

Flash estimate: Inflation 6.2 percent in Estonia in August

09:03

Estonian troops leave US mission in Iraq

08:32

Defense minister: US is now less optimistic about Russia

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

01.09

Opposition calls extraordinary Riigikogu meeting to discuss car tax

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

10:33

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

08:15

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

31.08

Estonia mulls boosting eastern border defenses by restoring bogs, peatlands

01.09

US health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pulls out of Tallinn anti-vax event

01.09

Technical fault puts EstLink 1 out of action until end of September Updated

01.09

Neste scraps fuel discount cards and lowers prices at gas stations

01.09

PPA investigating Sunday's Valga County murder-suicide

30.08

Tick-borne Lyme disease on the rise in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo