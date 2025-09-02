Defense minister: US is now less optimistic about Russia

This summer's diplomatic meetings have changed little for Ukraine, but the U.S. administration is now less optimistic about Russia, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur believes.

Last month, the Russian and U.S. presidents met in Alaska and the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents in Washington.

"The White House is aware that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to negotiate," the minister told Monday's weekly foreign affairs program "Välisilm" in an interview.

"This is also reflected in the shift in Russia's drone attack tactics in Ukraine since May. Previously, there was a steady level: about a hundred drones per day. Now, they carry out a single wave of 500–600 attacks over the course of a week or two, which wears down Ukraine. Russia is moving in the direction of capturing those four oblasts from Ukraine, plus, of course, Crimea," Pevkur said.

President Donald Trump is not conducting these diplomatic talks alone and his team is responsible for delivering results, he added.

No concessions

"It is clear that the White House understands that there will be no concessions from Putin. Repeated attempts to bring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Putin to the same negotiating table have failed. Looking at what is happening in Ukraine, there is no sign of a breakthrough. If anything, domestic politics in the U.S. will come more into focus as fall approaches," Pevkur said.

"In Europe, war fatigue is starting to surface," the minister said. "Many in Europe are hoping for a breakthrough so they can take things more calmly. Still, Europe has also provided record-breaking aid. In October–November, we aim to reach the goal of delivering two million shells to Ukraine," the minister said.

"There are two sides to the security guarantees for Ukraine: on the military side, there is an understanding of what to do once a ceasefire is reached. The political side is more complicated: Estonia is ready to contribute personnel, but, for example, Poland and some other countries have said they will not," Pevkur said.

New airspace agreements

The site the suspected Ukrainian combat drone crashed at in Tartu County, south Estonia on August 24, 2025. Source: Heini Heinlaid/ERR

Last week, a low-flying drone, suspected to be from Ukraine, crashed in Estonian territory undetected.

Estonia is entering into new agreements to monitor its airspace at altitudes below 300 meters as well, Pevkur said.

"Russia is the reason we now have to make these expenditures," the minister said. "All military capabilities need development. We currently have the financial resources, and this will get done," he said.

