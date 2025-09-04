Opposition MPs call for defense minister to resign over audit report

Opposition MPs say Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) should step down from his post after a damning audit office report on the use of public funds by the ministry.

Opposition leaders have said it is unclear why the assessment, which had not previously been communicated to the Riigikogu's National Defense Committee, appeared in the media.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu, chairman of the party Isamaa, called it a problem with leadership, which could be resolved with Pevkur's resignation as minister.

"My message to the current Minister of Defense is that we have to restore public trust and substantive clarity without delay, but under the current minister, under whose time these problems have accumulated, it is not viable to achieve this, so, in the interests of national defense I recommend that the Minister of Defense step down," Reinsalu said.

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

"Pevkur has been in office for years. The National Audit Office already pointed this out very seriously last year, and now unfortunately it has escalated. We see that it has come to the point where contracts worth hundreds of millions were declined to be handed over to the National Audit Office, with the claim being that it was none of their business or that they had no need to know," the Isamaa chair went on.

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu defense committee, said it was regrettable that the committee had learned of the National Audit Office criticism via the media.

"The defense committee convened this week in an extraordinary session and the Minister of Defense actually attended this committee meeting, and he had the opportunity to draw attention to the fact that such a highly devastating report about the Ministry of Defense was forthcoming. The minister did not use that opportunity," Kaljulaid said.

"Second, I think that the Riigikogu defense committee should also ask itself whether parliamentary oversight of the Ministry of Defense's area of governance and of the Minister of Defense's activities is sufficient in Estonia," he added.

Raimond Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

In its report published Wednesday, the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) identified numerous problems in contracts signed by institutions under the Ministry of Defense in its audit of the state's consolidated annual accounts.

This included a mistaken overpayment of US$79.1 million (€68 million), the audit office said, to one supplier, with a further US$8.7 million (€7.5 million) later paid, but only US$47.8 million (€41 million) refunded.

The office said it encountered serious difficulties in obtaining the necessary data from the ministry and its agencies, and called for urgent solutions at a time when the defense budget continues to grow.

