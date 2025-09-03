MP: Matter of defense minister's resignation relevant

MP Raimond Kaljulaid says a recent audit raises questions over Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's future and whether the Riigikogu National Defense Committee has done its job.

The National Audit Office found numerous problems in contracts signed by institutions under the Ministry of Defense in its audit of the state's consolidated annual accounts, warning that these require urgent solutions as the defense budget continues to grow. The auditors also encountered serious difficulties in obtaining necessary data from the ministry's agencies.

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said taxpayers' money must be used properly and mistakes avoided, but some understanding is also needed if errors stem from pressing deadlines.

"Now, regarding political responsibility. By coincidence, the Defense Committee held an extraordinary meeting this Monday, and the defense minister was present. By that time, the minister surely knew that the National Audit Office was preparing a scathing assessment of his ministry's use of funds, yet he did not say a single direct word about it," the opposition MP said.

According to Kaljulaid, the sharp criticism from the National Audit Office inevitably raises the question of whether the defense minister should resign.

"All the more so because he already has several yellow cards, and this audit report is clearly a red card."

Kaljulaid added that attempts will likely be made to spin the matter as the responsibility of the former permanent secretary or the previous commander of the Defense Forces.

"But the reality is, when the government significantly increases funding in a sector, it must ensure that the oversight mechanisms for that money are strong. And the Riigikogu must in turn make sure the government has done just that."

Kaljulaid stressed that it is also worth seriously asking whether the Defense Committee has lived up to its responsibilities, given that members are learning about these issues from the news rather than from the minister or the ministry's secretary general during committee sessions.

"I have repeatedly pointed out that the Riigikogu is not truly able to exercise oversight of taxpayers' money, and this is yet another example proving exactly that."

--

