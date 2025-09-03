X!

MP: Matter of defense minister's resignation relevant

News
Raimond Kaljulaid.
Raimond Kaljulaid. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

MP Raimond Kaljulaid says a recent audit raises questions over Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur's future and whether the Riigikogu National Defense Committee has done its job.

The National Audit Office found numerous problems in contracts signed by institutions under the Ministry of Defense in its audit of the state's consolidated annual accounts, warning that these require urgent solutions as the defense budget continues to grow. The auditors also encountered serious difficulties in obtaining necessary data from the ministry's agencies.

Raimond Kaljulaid (SDE), a member of the Riigikogu National Defense Committee, said taxpayers' money must be used properly and mistakes avoided, but some understanding is also needed if errors stem from pressing deadlines.

"Now, regarding political responsibility. By coincidence, the Defense Committee held an extraordinary meeting this Monday, and the defense minister was present. By that time, the minister surely knew that the National Audit Office was preparing a scathing assessment of his ministry's use of funds, yet he did not say a single direct word about it," the opposition MP said.

According to Kaljulaid, the sharp criticism from the National Audit Office inevitably raises the question of whether the defense minister should resign.

"All the more so because he already has several yellow cards, and this audit report is clearly a red card."

Kaljulaid added that attempts will likely be made to spin the matter as the responsibility of the former permanent secretary or the previous commander of the Defense Forces.

"But the reality is, when the government significantly increases funding in a sector, it must ensure that the oversight mechanisms for that money are strong. And the Riigikogu must in turn make sure the government has done just that."

Kaljulaid stressed that it is also worth seriously asking whether the Defense Committee has lived up to its responsibilities, given that members are learning about these issues from the news rather than from the minister or the ministry's secretary general during committee sessions.

"I have repeatedly pointed out that the Riigikogu is not truly able to exercise oversight of taxpayers' money, and this is yet another example proving exactly that."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Urmet Kook, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:55

Tallinn Photomonth brings 18 new exhibitions to Estonian capital and beyond

19:49

NATO chief praises Estonia's contribution to defense spending and Ukraine support

19:46

Estonian Paul Aron to drive in free practice for Alpine F1 ahead of Italian GP

19:33

Tartu introduces new red bikes to city's bicycle sharing scheme

19:10

Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday celebrated with concerts across Estonia

18:27

Video: Estonia exit EuroBasket after narrow defeat to Portugal

17:42

State denies ASF-related wild boar cull will lead to wolf population surge

16:55

MP: Matter of defense minister's resignation relevant

16:21

Zoologists skeptical about 'puma' sighting in South Estonia

16:01

Estonian women's chess player goes to play under Russian flag

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

02.09

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

02.09

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

09:41

Estonian food is increasingly becoming a luxury, says SEB analyst

01.09

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

02.09

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo