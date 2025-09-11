Opposition leader calls for new defense minister after MOD accounting debacle

Ongoing issues at the Ministry of Defense are Minister Hanno Pevkur's responsibility and a new minister should restore trust, Urmas Reinsalu said.

The National Audit Office found a number of problems in contracts within the Ministry of Defense's area of governance in its audit of the state's consolidated annual report. Against the backdrop of a growing defense budget, these issues require swift solutions. The audit also showed that the Estonian Center for Defense Investments (RKIK) and the Defense Forces have problems managing contracts and monitoring the delivery of ordered goods.

Urmas Reinsalu, chair of the Riigikogu State Budget Control Select Committee and head of the opposition Isamaa party, who has discussed the ministry's issues in that role, said the National Audit Office has been raising similar concerns about the Ministry of Defense for several years.

"These substantive criticisms are constantly repeated, but according to the National Audit Office, there has not been sufficient response," he noted.

Reinsalu said restoring trust must begin with acknowledging mistakes, but so far he has only seen attempts to dodge uncomfortable questions.

"Substantive answers have not been provided. Today, I asked the Ministry of Defense to prepare a clear overview of the specific criticisms, the ministry's assessment of them and the actions taken so far. We can see that the management problem in the field is significant. We have seen delays in implementing certain decisions or weakness in making them at the right time," Reinsalu said.

"For me, a serious concern is that during the Russia-Ukraine war, most of both the civilian and military leadership at the ministry and its agencies have left prematurely. That is not normal," he added.

Asked whether he trusts Commander of the Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo when he says the matter is an accounting issue, Reinsalu replied that of course he does.

"I also trust the independent auditor, who must provide the public with trust and assurance. Right now, the National Audit Office's message has been that there is confusion in record-keeping. This is a collective national effort — investing in defense in very difficult economic conditions. There cannot be a vacuum where it is unclear whether this money is being used correctly or not. And right now, there are a number of problems on the table — these are not just technical issues," Reinsalu said.

According to Reinsalu, the National Audit Office told him that when they conducted a spot check of 11 defense-related facilities to confirm they existed as described, they found eight but could not locate three.

"The assumption is not that someone stole something. The point is that the criticisms are of such substance that systemic oversight is faltering. And we must make a joint effort in society — and here the responsibility lies with the minister — to restore trust convincingly. That is the very least that leaders owe to the people," Reinsalu said.

Asked whether Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) should face a no-confidence vote, Reinsalu replied that this is not the main issue.

"I don't hide the fact that I have had very serious criticisms of him — that at certain moments, he has not sufficiently stood by the advice of the defense chief. When decisions have been made, he has not implemented them quickly enough. This is underscored by the National Audit Office report. I have also told Hanno Pevkur directly that the more convincing way to restore trust would be for a new member of the government to take over," Reinsalu said.

He added that of course it is not for him as a member of the opposition to say or decide — that is an internal government matter. But since Reform Party leader and Prime Minister Kristen Michal needs to keep a leading figure of the party's internal opposition in office, it is unlikely to happen.

"But the ruling party's internal games cannot take priority over the country's strategic interests," Reinsalu said.

--

