Estonia awards mission medals to NATO troops

Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur awards mission medals to Allied troops.
On Monday, Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) presented mission medals to soldiers from the U.K. and France serving in the NATO battlegroup at Tapa military base.

"Estonia, the United Kingdom and France share more than an Alliance. We are bound not only by treaties, but also by shared values: liberty, solidarity, and the belief that Europe must never again be torn apart by tyranny. Russia has shown no willingness for a ceasefire nor peace in Ukraine; and Moscow's maximalist goals to reshape the European security architecture have not changed," said Pevkur.

"Our security is not something we can take for granted – we need to be ready to defend it, together with our Allies, every day. Your presence in Estonia embodies NATO's preparedness," he added.

Last Friday (August 29), Estonian Ministry of Defense Permanent Secretary Kaimo Kuusk awarded medals to soldiers of 7th Cavalry Regiments 5th Squadron of U.S. Armed Forces, marking the end of their rotation at the Estonian Defense Forces' *(EDF) Reedo base.

Mission medals awarded to Allied troops. Source: Estonian Defense Forces

"The presence of U.S. forces in Europe is essential. It is a clear demonstration that America stands with its Allies on this continent. Your presence here sends a message of strength to the Russians – that the gates of the Alliance are protected and they should not even consider trying to step inside," said Kuusk.

The 7th Cavalry Regiments 5th Squadron of U.S. Armed Forces (5-7 CAV) is an armored reconnaissance squadron and part of the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia.

They are also known as "Task Force Warpaint" and set up as a unique formation that specializes in both dismounted and mounted armored reconnaissance. Since the spring of 2022, when the Russian Federation launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, battalion-sized allied units have been continuously rotating in southern Estonia.

At the NATO Summit in Warsaw in 2016, the Allies decided to deploy NATO battlegroups to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The framework nation for the NATO battlegroup in Estonia is the United Kingdom, with France also contributing troops.

Editor: Michael Cole

