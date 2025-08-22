Gallery: Finland's Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visits Estonia
On Friday (August 22), the Prime Minister of Finland Petteri Orpo is in Estonia for an official visit and will meet with Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform).
The pair will hold a meeting and joint press conference at the Estonian Statehood House at Toompea.
The official programme will be followed by the prime ministers' joint trip to Western Estonia.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright