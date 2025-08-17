X!

Baltics, Nordics say 'Putin cannot be trusted' after Alaska summit

Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The eight Nordic and Baltic countries stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be trusted in a joint statement following Friday's U.S.-Russia summit and pledged more support for Ukraine.

The first meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents since the start of the full-scale invasion ended without a ceasefire deal on Friday, but was widely seen as a victory for Putin.

Following the meeting in Alaska, it has been reported that Putin wants the eastern region of Donbas in return for freezing the front lines elsewhere. President Donald Trump is urging Kyiv to make a deal.

However, Putin has also not backed down on his perceived "root causes" of the war, which include wanting NATO to remove troops and equipment from countries that joined NATO after 1997. This would mean the Baltic states, Sweden, Finland and Poland.

On Saturday, top leaders from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland issued a joint statement offering "steadfast support" for Ukraine.

"As long as Russia continues its killings, the NB8 will increase the pressure on Russia," Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) summarized on social media.

"Putin cannot be trusted. Achieving a just and lasting peace requires a ceasefire and security guarantees to Ukraine. Only Ukraine can make decisions concerning its future," he added.

The full statement can be read below.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

