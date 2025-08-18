Estonian PM: Ukraine's security guarantees must be a key issue in Washington

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Ukraine needs security guarantees as close to NATO's collective defense clause as possible in the run-up to a meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents.

Michal and more than 30 other leaders, mostly from Europe, dialled into the virtual "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Sunday. The group has agreed to enforce a pause in the fighting if a ceasefire deal is struck.

The discussion was organised by France, Germany and the UK after the U.S.–Russia summit on Friday and before a meeting of the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents on Monday.

"President Trump has confirmed the United States' readiness to contribute to Ukraine's security guarantees. From Estonia's perspective, this issue must also be the main topic at tomorrow's meeting in Washington," said Michal.

"Even if Ukraine's NATO membership takes time, the security guarantees being offered must be as close as possible to Article 5," he added.

The prime minister also stressed to his counterparts that Europe must be prepared to take a leading role.

Good VTC with the Coalition of the Willing. It is essential to coordinate our positions at this critical time.



We must focus on Ukraine's security guarantees. This means key parameters as close as possible to Article 5.



Estonia will do its share. pic.twitter.com/8MI7cznZ3C — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) August 17, 2025

"Only by taking action ourselves can we hope to convince the Americans to do the same," he said. "Estonia has stated its concrete contribution within the coalition of the willing. In addition, from Estonia's point of view, Ukraine's future in the European Union and NATO is the best long-term guarantee we can offer."

After the video meeting ended, Michal confirmed that no one trusts Putin and that pressure on the aggressor will continue.

"Support for Ukraine is unwavering. It is essential to reach an unconditional ceasefire—Ukraine cannot negotiate under a rain of bombs," he said.

Estonia has already pledged to contribute to the coalition in the event of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

On Sunday, U.S. officials said there were discussions about "NATO-like" guarantees for Ukraine on the table if a deal with Russia is reached.

MFA: Putin has made no concessions

The coalition meeting was quickly organized after the U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska on Friday. The talks were followed by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded all of Ukraine's Donbas region to freeze the frontlines in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to the summit and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, alongside EU and NATO leaders. Trump is pushing Zelenskyy to make a deal and end the war.

This is the first time the two presidents will have met since February, when a meeting in the White House turned into an argument.

After Friday's summit, Estonian ministers, diplomats, and security experts said nothing had changed and that Putin's long-term plans remain the same as in 2021 before he launched the full-scale invasion.

"We've been in close consultation with our allies around the clock, reviewing what leaders have said publicly, and to be frank, I see no sign that Putin has made any concessions," said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.

"So we repeat our position as well: the path to a just and lasting peace runs through pressuring the aggressor and supporting the victim."

