X!

Estonian PM: Ukraine's security guarantees must be a key issue in Washington

News
Kristen Michal.
Kristen Michal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said Ukraine needs security guarantees as close to NATO's collective defense clause as possible in the run-up to a meeting between the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents.

Michal and more than 30 other leaders, mostly from Europe, dialled into the virtual "Coalition of the Willing" meeting on Sunday. The group has agreed to enforce a pause in the fighting if a ceasefire deal is struck.

The discussion was organised by France, Germany and the UK after the U.S.–Russia summit on Friday and before a meeting of the U.S. and Ukrainian presidents on Monday.

"President Trump has confirmed the United States' readiness to contribute to Ukraine's security guarantees. From Estonia's perspective, this issue must also be the main topic at tomorrow's meeting in Washington," said Michal.

"Even if Ukraine's NATO membership takes time, the security guarantees being offered must be as close as possible to Article 5," he added.

The prime minister also stressed to his counterparts that Europe must be prepared to take a leading role.

"Only by taking action ourselves can we hope to convince the Americans to do the same," he said. "Estonia has stated its concrete contribution within the coalition of the willing. In addition, from Estonia's point of view, Ukraine's future in the European Union and NATO is the best long-term guarantee we can offer."

After the video meeting ended, Michal confirmed that no one trusts Putin and that pressure on the aggressor will continue.

"Support for Ukraine is unwavering. It is essential to reach an unconditional ceasefire—Ukraine cannot negotiate under a rain of bombs," he said.

Estonia has already pledged to contribute to the coalition in the event of a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.

On Sunday, U.S. officials said there were discussions about "NATO-like" guarantees for Ukraine on the table if a deal with Russia is reached.

MFA: Putin has made no concessions

The coalition meeting was quickly organized after the U.S.–Russia summit in Alaska on Friday. The talks were followed by reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin had demanded all of Ukraine's Donbas region to freeze the frontlines in southern Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was not invited to the summit and will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, alongside EU and NATO leaders. Trump is pushing Zelenskyy to make a deal and end the war.

This is the first time the two presidents will have met since February, when a meeting in the White House turned into an argument.

After Friday's summit, Estonian ministers, diplomats, and security experts said nothing had changed and that Putin's long-term plans remain the same as in 2021 before he launched the full-scale invasion.

"We've been in close consultation with our allies around the clock, reviewing what leaders have said publicly, and to be frank, I see no sign that Putin has made any concessions," said Foreign Ministry Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.

"So we repeat our position as well: the path to a just and lasting peace runs through pressuring the aggressor and supporting the victim."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:29

Riigikogu's Tall Hermann Tower open to public on August 20

13:01

Tanel Kiik: Why has the government lost the people's trust?

12:33

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

12:23

Revised data show Estonia's recession was smaller than initially expected

11:55

Expert: Estonia should axe bigger basic exemption instead of income tax hike

11:23

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane

10:58

Doctoral thesis: Young people expecting more personal benefits from conscription

10:53

Expert: NATO membership only serious security guarantee for Ukraine

09:52

Estonian PM: Ukraine's security guarantees must be a key issue in Washington

09:48

Estonia's home loans volume hits record in June

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

08:17

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

17.08

Concert organizer: Every artist has their quirks

17.08

Food company exec: We hope people understand the seriousness of the situation

17.08

Baltics, Nordics say 'Putin cannot be trusted' after Alaska summit

17.08

Foreign minister pays €10,000 to rent summer home from family of major businessman

15.08

Art students rescuing remarkable Soviet-era mural in Southeastern Estonia

15.08

IRONMAN Tallinn brings street closures, public transport changes

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo