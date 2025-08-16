X!

Estonian FM: Putin's denial of Soviet Union collapse still driving Ukraine war

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
With no ceasefire following Friday's U.S.–Russia talks in Alaska, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) reiterated that the root cause of Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine is regime leader Vladimir Putin's refusal to accept the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Tsahkna said a just and lasting peace in Ukraine can only begin with a complete halt to hostilities and an unconditional ceasefire, according to a press release.

"The only real measure of success is whether Putin ends his aggression," he stressed, noting that Russia rejected a ceasefire following Friday's talks with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska and instead launched new missile and drone strikes targeting Ukrainian civilians.

Tsahkna warned that Putin is trying to buy time. "We must not give it to him," he continued, calling for stronger pressure on Russia, including tougher sanctions, alongside increased support for Ukraine.

"Europe must assume more responsibility, but we also count on continued support from the United States," he added.

Commenting on Friday's press conference with Putin and Trump, Tsahkna noted that the Russian leader's references to the so-called "root causes" of the war — including demands made in 2022 — confirm that his goals remain unchanged.

"In light of this, we reiterate our position: the root cause of this war is Putin's inability to accept the collapse of the Soviet Union," he said.

The foreign minister emphasized that a just and lasting peace must respect international law, including Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"Estonia will continue to fully support Ukraine and work to raise the cost of aggression," Tsahkna pledged.

Estonia was occupied by the Soviet Union twice, between 1940-1941 and again from 1944-1991.

Russian foreign minister wears USSR sweater in Alaska

Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov arrived at the meeting in Anchorage, Alaska, wearing a white sweater emblazoned with the initials CCCP, the Russian acronym for the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR).

Former Prime Minister of Sweden Carl Bildt asked what message he was sending.

"He wouldn't do this just by chance. The Soviet Union was a miserable failure as society and economy," he wrote on X.

The UK's Guardian newspaper called Lavrov's actions "trolling."

"Once seen in western capitals as a pragmatic and skilled diplomat, the 75-year-old has in recent years mirrored the Kremlin's radicalised politics, adopting an increasingly combative tone and resorting to trolling and mockery," it wrote of the Russian foreign minister.

Editor: Aili Vahtla, Helen Wright

