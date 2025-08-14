X!

Baltic foreign ministers in FT: Russia's occupations are never temporary

News
Candles are lit every year on March 25 to mark those who were deported by the USSR to Siberia in 1949 who never returned.
Candles are lit every year on March 25 to mark those who were deported by the USSR to Siberia in 1949 who never returned.
News

Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian foreign ministers write in the Financial Times that the Baltic states know Russian occupation is never temporary amid discussions about a Ukrainian land swap deal that would cement Moscow's war gains.

The statement comes two days before the meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents in Alaska. Talks about a "temporary" land swap have swirled in the media since the meeting was announced last weekend.

Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian officials have all said they recognize Ukraine's territorial integrity and do not believe any land should be ceded to Moscow.

Written by Estonia's Margus Tsahkna, Lithuania's Kęstutis Budrys and Latvia's Baiba Braže, the statement highlights the Baltic states' experiences under 50 years of Russia's "de facto" occupation from the 1940s until the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Soviet forces "carrying out mass killings and deportations" and brought "bloodshed and terror to Baltic soil."

While many Western nations – including the U.S. – never formally recognized the Soviet annexation of the Baltics, it did little to help those on the ground.

Candles are lit every year on March 25 to mark those who were deported by the USSR to Siberia in 1949 who never returned. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

"For the 6 [million] Baltic citizens who lived through it, international legal nuances offered no protection from daily horror," the ministers wrote in the article published on Wednesday (August 13).

Hundreds of thousands of people were killed in the underground resistance, deported to Siberia, and forced to flee into exile. "Some 43,000 children were abducted from the Baltic states; many grew up without knowing their origins," the statement says.

"Even 35 years after independence was restored, the scars remain," the ministers wrote about the second occupation, which lasted from 1944-1991 and caused decades of "human suffering".

Russia's goals to "subjugate Ukraine, split allies and get a say over European security," have not changed, they argue.

Tsahkna, Budrys and Braže wrote: "Sovereignty and territorial integrity are not abstract diplomatic ideals; they are the guardrails that protect people from the fate suffered by generations in the Baltics and now in occupied Ukraine. To entertain the idea of trading land for a fragile truce is to repeat the mistakes of the past — and to invite history's darkest chapters to be repeated."

Read the full article on the Financial Times website here.

Every March, Estonia remembers the thousands of Estonians who were deported to Siberia in 1949, and the end of the Second World War, by the USSR. The names of those who never returned are projected on to the walls of Tallinn's Freedom Square on March 25. Autor/allikas: Siim Lõvi /ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:45

Wizz Air launchs direct Tallinn-Venice flights

14:59

Tax receipt up 13% on year

14:29

Estonia's African swine fever epidemic explained

14:28

Estonian politicians' stance on surveillance cameras hampers missing person investigation

13:52

Estonian government declares virtual emergency situation in agriculture

13:40

Transport Administration launches redesigned Estonian driver's license

12:54

Baltic foreign ministers in FT: Russia's occupations are never temporary

12:17

People in South Estonia demand ministry intervene in train traffic disruptions

11:24

Ministry: Rail Baltica to be finished in 2030 but project scope slashed

10:57

Mark Lajal holds on to reach round two in South Carolina ATP tournament

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Estonia detains Polish man for crossing border on inflatable mattress to allegedly join Russia's war

13.08

Estonia's national mail carrier buys critical Facebook group

12.08

Estonia installs gates and roadblocks at 3 Russian border crossings

12.08

Researcher: Estonia's bear population hits all time record

08:13

300 Tallink Megastar passengers evacuated in Helsinki after bus fire

13.08

Estonia expels Russian diplomat for subversive activities Updated

13.08

Man who fled Estonian courthouse caught at German border

13.08

US court hands Estonian citizens 16-month sentence in US$577 million crypto fraud

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

12.08

800 tonnes of sand used for public beach volleyball courts in Tallinn's Freedom Square

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo