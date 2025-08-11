Baltics, Nordics pledge 'unwavering support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

Leaders from the eight Baltic and Nordic countries jointly issued a statement pledging support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity on Sunday amid rumors of a ceasefire deal between Russia and the U.S.

Presidents Trump and Putin will meet in Alsaka, USA on Friday. This will be the first time a U.S. president has met with Putin since the start of the full-scale war in February 2022. The idea of a territory swap has been raised by Trump, which would allow Moscow to cement its war gains.

On Saturday, Estonia's top politicians and diplomats spoke out strongly against the plan, but stopped short of directly criticizing Washington.

On Sunday, Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) shared the joint statement from Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, Denmark and Finland.

"The strongest backers of Ukraine reaffirm support for its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he summarized.

"We remain committed to military aid, diplomacy, pressure on Russia. No borders changed by force. No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine. No decisions on Europe without Europe."

Joint Statement of Leaders of the Nordic-Baltic Eight on Ukraine

We stand firm in our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's illegal war of aggression.

We welcome the initiative of President Trump to help bring this war to an end and to lay the foundations for a just and enduring peace that ensures Ukraine's security and the stability of Europe.

We stand ready to contribute to this work diplomatically, while maintaining our substantial military and financial support to Ukraine. We will continue to uphold and impose restrictive measures against the Russian Federation. Peace will only come through a combination of determined diplomacy, unwavering support for Ukraine, and consistent pressure on the Russian Federation to halt its unlawful war.

We share the conviction that a diplomatic solution must safeguard the vital security interests of both Ukraine and Europe. These interests include robust and credible security guarantees that enable Ukraine to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We reaffirm the principle that international borders must not be changed by force.

Negotiations can only take place in context of a ceasefire. President Zelenskyy has stated clearly that Ukraine is ready for peace talks in full respect of its sovereignty.

The people of Ukraine must have the freedom to decide their future. The path to peace cannot be charted without Ukraine's voice. No decisions on Ukraine without Ukraine, and no decisions on Europe without Europe.

The Nordic–Baltic Eight will remain at Ukraine's side, united in purpose and resolute in defence of our security.

We will continue to work closely with the United States, Ukraine, as well as other partners, to seek a peace that is just, lasting, and rooted in the principles of the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act and international law.

