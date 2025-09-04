Gallery: Nordics, Baltics meet with Zelenskyy in Copenhagen

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) met with his Nordic and Baltic counterparts in Denmark on Wednesday for a joint meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The gathering took place as part of the NB8 format the day before the Coalition of the Willing meets in Paris, which brings together a group of countries willing to enforce a future ceasefire in Ukraine.

The NB8 issued a joint statement after the discussion calling for "credible" security guarantees for Ukraine.

"The NB8 supports clear, binding and credible security guarantees for Ukraine. Putin does not want peace. Only strength and power will make him change his goals. When the free world acts together, we can achieve real and lasting results," Michal summarized in a social media post on X.

The prime ministers and presidents met in Copenhagen at the same time as Russian leader Vladimir Putin met President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

"While Putin gathers with his authoritarian buddies for a show of military might, [Zelenskyy] is welcomed in Copenhagen by true friends of freedom. The NB8 stand united with Ukraine," Michal wrote.

The #NB8 supports clear, binding and credible security guarantees for Ukraine.



Putin does not want peace. Only strength and power will make him change his goals.



When the free world acts together, we can achieve real and lasting results. pic.twitter.com/zwpDCGZJZ0 — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) September 3, 2025

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!