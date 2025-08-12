Estonia's FM: We must not reward aggression – not in Ukraine or elsewhere

Estonia will never accept borders changed by force and aggression must not be rewarded, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tshakna (Eesti 200) said following a meeting with his EU counterparts on Monday before the US-Russia summit in Alaska later this week.

The extraordinary meeting was called on Monday (August 11) to discuss Russia's aggression in Ukraine and developments in the Middle East, including the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Tsahkna spoke about Russia's aggression in Ukraine and preparations for the meeting in Alaska on Friday. He stressed that Estonia stands firmly in defending Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"When an aggressor gets what he wants, it increases his appetite," Tsahkna said. "We must not reward aggression - not in Ukraine or anywhere else. Estonia will never accept state borders changed by force," he was quoted as saying in a statement following the meeting.

The minister said Ukraine must be able to choose its own future path, including joining NATO and the EU.

"Nothing can be agreed about Ukraine without Ukraine, and the same applies to Europe more broadly," he said. "The meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska on Friday will be one of the most important meetings in recent decades, and we will work very actively to ensure that our views are represented there."

At today's EU Foreign Ministers' meeting, I emphasized that if an aggressor gets what it wants, it only fuels their appetite.



We cannot repeat the mistakes of 1938, when appeasement led to greater aggression. We must stand firm against any forceful changes to borders.



— Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) August 11, 2025

'We can not let history repeat itself'

Tsahkna compared the situation to the Munich Agreement of 1938, where the voices of small states were not heard.

"We can not let history repeat itself. If we agree to aggression today, we will only encourage similar steps in the future," he warned.

The minister said Ukraine can count on Estonia's unwavering support in achieving a just and lasting peace: "To this end, we must continue to provide comprehensive support to Ukraine and pressure Russia by raising the price of war, including with additional sanctions."

He added that "Ukraine's security is Europe's security," which is why Estonia has decided to contribute to the coalition of the willing, led by the United Kingdom and France, to provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

He welcomed the fact that the coalition of the willing will meet this week. "If NATO membership takes time, Ukraine must receive effective deterrence and protection measures from its allies,"

Gaza

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Tsahkna said that the continued military action in Gaza weakens the already fragile efforts to achieve peace in the region, deepens the humanitarian crisis and endangers the lives of the remaining hostages.

"Aid must arrive quickly and Hamas must release all hostages. We support the two-state solution in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2735," Tsahkna said.

