Defense ministry: Russia seeking to influence Alaska talks with increased activities in Ukraine

Russia's military activity in Ukraine shows no signs of slowing down, said Gert Kaju, director of the Defense Readiness Department at the Estonian Ministry of Defense. According to Kaju, this has to be understood in the context of Friday's U.S.-Russia summit in Alaska.

"The use of Shahed-type drones, glide bombs, and indirect fire reflects the Russian Federation leadership's desire to achieve maximum results before possible peace negotiations," Kaju said at Friday's weekly Ministry of Defense press briefing.

Russia continues to be most active in the Donetsk region, where, as of August 13, it has conquered almost 240 square kilometers of territory. This is comparable to previous months during this summer, with Russian forces capturing 500-600 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in June and July, Kaju noted.

In the main direction of attack in Donetsk Oblast, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction, the most notable development over the last week has been the advance of Russian units on the Dobropillia-Pokrovsk axis. Using small unit tactics, Russian forces have partially penetrated a depth of up to ten kilometers in a narrow strip, said Kaju.

The tactics of the Russian armed forces involve small groups of up to a dozen soldiers who try to move covertly behind the defensive lines of Ukrainian units. These types of movements are often carried out without heavy equipment, which makes it even more difficult for the defending side to detect the groups, Kaju explained.

Although there is no information about the use of heavy armored vehicles in this area, it is very likely that Russian units will try to consolidate their recent gains with additional personnel, indirect fire, and drone strikes, Kaju said. The main objective of the attacks in this direction is likely to be to cut off supply routes connecting the settlements of Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka. The additional aim is to create more favorable conditions for bypassing the Ukrainian defense centers of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

At the same time, the fact that the Pokrovsk breakthrough has so far involved mainly lightly armed units makes it easier for Ukrainian forces to destroy or repel them, Kaju noted.

Kaju also pointed out at the briefing that Russia is likely to begin a partial replacement of those units that have been actively engaged in combat operations in the Kursk direction. That includes the withdrawal of airborne units. These units will be restored in the coming weeks and then sent to the Donetsk or Zaporizhzhia oblasts to support operations aiming to completely capture Donetsk Oblast.

"Once again, this points to Russia's priorities, which are currently primarily focused on the Donetsk region," Kaju said.

Kaju reiterated that the current increase in Russia's activities in Ukraine has to be viewed in light of Friday's meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska, from which the West expects an agreement to be reached to halt military action and steps taken towards endign the war.

