'Pure evil:' Estonia slams Russia's 'barbaric' attack on Ukraine's capital

Estonian politicians and diplomats said "barbaric" overnight attacks on Kyiv that killed 18 people, including four children, show Russia has no interest in peace and Ukraine needs "unwavering military support."

Russia launched a large-scale aerial strike on Ukrainian cities overnight (August 28), attacking Kyiv with missiles and targeting regions far from the front lines.

At least 15 people were killed in the attack on the capital, including four children, authorities said. Three of them are aged 2, 14, and 17, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles, among them two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

Homes, offices – including that of the EU delegation to Ukraine – and schools were damaged across the city, and a five-story apartment building was destroyed, the Kyiv Independent wrote.

'Pure evil'

Estonian officials said Russia is not seeking peace and condemned the latest attacks.

Ambassador Annely Kolk, who is based in Kyiv, wrote on social media on Thursday morning: "Barbaric russia. Pure evil. russia has to be stopped, Ukrainians deserve that."

She added that Russia does not want peace and must be defeated.

Barbaric russia. Pure evil.

russia has to be stopped, Ukrainians deserve that. And we, Allies own it long due to Ukraine.

russia wants no peace, we need to corner it for defeat. #Stoprussia https://t.co/eJAIgVABnz — Annely Kolk (@AnnelyKolk) August 28, 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahnka (Eesti 200) also highlighted that Russia has no interest in "peace talks."

"His message is still terror, war, and murder, despite what he said in Alaska," he wrote, referencing the summit between presidents Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in Anchorage.

"Tonight we saw again what Russia's 'peace talks' really mean: Putin's deliberate attack on civilians in a European capital, killing children in their sleep," he added.

Tonight we saw again what Russia's 'peace talks' really mean: Putin's deliberate attack on civilians in a European capital, killing children in their sleep.



His message is still terror, war, and murder, despite what he said in Alaska.



Europe cannot look away. We must do more:… https://t.co/acuL2BqzQU — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) August 28, 2025

Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said: "The only language Putin understands is pressure. That means tougher sanctions and unwavering military support for Ukraine."

Once again, Putin proves he's not seeking peace. Last night, Russia's cruel attacks targeted and killed innocent civilians far from the front.



The only language Putin understands is pressure. That means tougher sanctions and unwavering military support for Ukraine. https://t.co/kuzE0B82qV — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) August 28, 2025

Estonia hands over diplomatic note

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian Chargé d'Affaires on Thursday to deliver a note of protest over the attacks.

It highlighted the brutal targeting of civilian infrastructure and civilians, which resulted in the deaths of several children, as well as violations of the Vienna Convention.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said this was a deliberate attack by Putin on civilians.

"At a time when Europe and the United States are making efforts together with Ukraine to end the war and achieve lasting peace, Putin clearly demonstrates that he has not abandoned his goals and continues to commit war crimes and kill civilians, including children," said Tsahkna.

"Putin's participation in the Alaska meeting was merely a hypocritical way to evade new sanctions. But it is clear that peace is not being sought with 31 missiles and 598 attack drones," the minister added.

Several other countries, including Latvia, Lithuania, and the United Kingdom, also summoned the Russian senior diplomat on Thursday.

Margus Tsahkna. Source: Jürgen Randma/riigikantselei

This story was updated to add comments and information about the diplomatic note.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!